New Delhi, December 16: Three Congress lawmakers, including Rahul Gandhi, walked out of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence on Wednesday, according to news agency PTI. Staging a walkout, Rahul Gandhi alleged that instead of discussing how to equip soldiers better, the parliamentary panel was "wasting time" in discussing the uniform of the armed forces, sourced told PTI. BJP-RSS Control Facebook in India, Says Rahul Gandhi.

At the meeting, which was also attended by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the uniform of the armed forces was being discussed. A BJP MP pitched for a common uniform for personnel in the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force so that there is no confusion. Rahul Gandhi opposed the idea, saying each of the wings and their uniforms have a glorious history and past, according to a report of PTI. Rahul Gandhi Takes Dig at Centre on Vijay Diwas.

The Wayanad MP also wanted the parliamentary panel to discuss the situation at the Line of Actual Control. However, Chairman of the panel BJP MP Jual Oram didn't allow this. Gandhi insisted that the panel should discuss the issues of national security and how to strengthen the forces who are fighting the Chinese in Ladakh. He wasn't allowed to speak further. Gandhi and two other Congress members Rajeev Satav and Revanth Reddy then walked out.

Earlier, Gandhi faced flak when it was reported that he did not attend 11 meetings of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence till March since its formation as part of the 17th Lok Sabha last year. The committee is a departmentally related standing committee (DRSC), seen as "mini parliaments".

