Raj Thackeray Changes Track on CAA, Says MNS Not Supporting The Law But Seeks Ouster of Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Mumbai, January 28: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday clarified his stand on Citizenship Amendment Act stating that he never said that his party would stand in support or opposition of CAA, but agree that his party would take out a march in support of the CAA. He even mentioned that media misquoted his statement and represented him in negative context, as he only spoke against the Bangladeshi infiltrators.

The statement by MNS chief comes five days after reports did the rounds on his speech that he made while addressing a rally of his party in Goregaon in Mumbai. Commemorating the birth anniversary of his uncle and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on that day, he had said, "There can be a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act but why should we shelter someone who has come to India illegally from outside." Raj Thackeray Says MNS Will Take Out March in Support of CAA on February 9, Extends Support to Centre on Citizenship Act.

From the stage, the MNS chief also made a scathing attack on Shiv Sens which joined hands with Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form government in Maharashtra. Taking a jibe at state CM Uddhav Thackeray, he had said, "I dont change colour of my party to form the government." Raj was also of the opinion that "protests taking place against CAA need to be countered by protests".

Though sharing differences with Bharatiya Janata Party, PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Raj Thackeray said that his party supports the Centre in weeding out "illegal Muslim immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh". Apart from making the statement on CAA, MNS chief also introduced the new flag and his son Amit Thackeray into politics.