Jaipur, July 24: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Governor Kalraj Mishra is not convening the assembly session due to certain pressure from above. The CM said that he wants Assembly session to be convened to discuss issues including coronavirus and the political situation. Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan HC Directs 'Status Quo', Relief For Pilot Camp; All Eyes on Supreme Court Hearing on Monday.

"We want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including corona and the political situation... We believe that because of certain pressures, Governor is not giving directions to call the session," Gehlot said. Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan HC Accepts Plea Filed by Pilot Camp, Makes Centre a Party in Case.

We want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including corona and the political situation... We believe that because of certain pressures, Governor is not giving directions to call the session :Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/CRVIgUs4dZ — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Gehlot demanded Assembly session to start from Monday. "Everything will be clear then. I had a telephonic conversation with the Governor and requested him to take a decision on this immediately. Now, we are going to meet him also," he said.

"We cannot understand the pressure under which the governor is not calling the session... If tomorrow, people of the state come to gherao the Raj Bhawan, we won’t be responsible,” said the CM.

#WATCH: "We are going to the Governor to request him to not come under pressure (and call Assembly session)... varna fir ho sakta hai ki pure pradesh ki janta agar Raj Bhawan ko gherne ke liye aagai, to hamari zimmedari nahi hogi," says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot https://t.co/2UaH94tTrB pic.twitter.com/ODEq7PZGei — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Gehlot had asked the Governor for an appointment shorting after Sachin Pilot and other Indian National Congress revels won a reprieve from the High Court. The HC ruled that the rebels cannot be disqualified for now.

