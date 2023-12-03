03 Dec, 07:35 (IST) Who Is Winning Rajasthan Assembly Elections? Counting of Votes Commences Shortly All eyes will be on the Rajasthan election 2023 results, for which the counting of votes will begin at 8 am. In Rajasthan, the Congress, led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, is seeking to retain power, whereas the BJP is eyeing a comeback. Will the Congress retain power in Rajasthan? Will the BJP wrest power from the Congress? Catch live news updates on vote counting, trends, leading candidates and the final Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha elections results here.

Jaipur, December 3: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the assembly election results of Rajasthan today, December 3. The counting of votes in Rajasthan, along with that of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram, will occur today. The 200-member Rajasthan assembly went to poll in a single phase on November 25. However, polling took place on 199 seats, with the Election Commission rescheduling polling on one of the remaining seats.

The five-year tenure of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will end on January 14, next year. While the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly election results will be available on the ECI website, it must be noted that various exit polls have given the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a clear edge. A few other surveys have predicted a close fight between BJP and Congress, with the grand old party projected to form government in the state once again. Assembly Election 2023 Results Live News Updates: Stage Set for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh Vidhan Sabha Polls Result.

Key Players in Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023:

The ruling Congress party and the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party are the leading players in the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha polls. The Congress party contested the Rajasthan assembly elections intending to buck the trend of the ruling party being voted out every five years. On the other hand, the BJP is eyeing a comeback in Rajasthan ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Rajasthan Election Results 2023 Live Streaming on Aaj Tak: Watch Live News Updates on Counting of Votes for Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Key Candidates and Constituencies:

The counting of votes, likely to begin at 8 am today, will decide the fate of several prominent Congress and BJP leaders. Sardarpura, Tonk, Jhalarapatan, Nathdwara, Jhunjhunu, Jhotwara, Kota North, and Churu are among the few high-profile seats which will decide the future of candidates such as Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Vasundhara Raje, CP Joshi, Satish Poonia, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Divya Maderna, and Govind Singh Dotasra among others.

2018 Assembly Election Results:

The poll campaign for the Rajasthan assembly election saw Congress emphasising the works done by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government and the promise of its seven guarantees. At the same time, the BJP attacked the grand old party on issues such as crime against women, appeasement politics, corruption, etc. The 2018 assembly elections saw the Congress party wresting power from the BJP and forming government in the state with Ashok Gehlot as chief minister for a third time. Congress won 100 seats back then, while the BJP emerged victorious on 73 seats.

The Rajasthan assembly elections saw a voter turnout of 75.45 percent, which is 0.73 percent better than that of 74.72 percent recorded in the 2018 Vidhan Sabha polls. Will Congress buck the tradition of voting out the incumbent, or will the BJP manage to unseat Ashok Gehlot's government? We shall know today.