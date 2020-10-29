Jaipur, October 29: The voting for three municipal corporations of Rajasthan for the post of 250 councillors will be held on Thursday, i.e. October 29. Polling in Jaipur Heritage, Jodhpur North and Kota North have begun from 7.30 am and will continue up to 5.30 pm today. State election commissioner of Rajasthan PS Mehra appealed to voters to follow the guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic and urged the voters for safe and peaceful elections. The counting of votes and results will be declared on November 3. 2020. The campaigning in the three municipal corporations going to polls ended on Tuesday. Rajasthan Municipal Elections 2020: Six Municipal Corporations in Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota to Go to Polls in Two Phases Beginning October 29.

On Thursday, voting will be held for 100 wards of Jaipur Heritage, 80 in Jodhpur North and 70 wards in Kota North. Reports inform that there are 430 candidates in Jaipur, 296 in Jodhpur and 225 in Kota in the first phase of polls. For the municipal corporations of Rajasthan, there are in all 951 candidates for 250 wards in the first phase of municipal elections.

According to reports, the state election commissioner informed that there are about 1.6 million voters who will decide the fate of the 951 candidates. Mehra said the number of polling stations have been increased and the polling time has also been extended by half an hour to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are followed during elections.

The official has also appealed to everyone to wear a mask to the polling station. “People without masks will not be allowed to vote. According to a report by Hindustan Times, a note from the state election department said 3,393 electronic voting machines will be used in the municipal election on Thursday, 30% of them are in reserve.

