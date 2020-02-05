Rajinder Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Rajinder Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 5: Rajinder Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi and is an important Vidhan Sabha seat in the Union Territory. It falls in Central Delhi part of the national capital. As per the data available, there are around 1,82,530 registered voters in Rajinder Nagar, out of which 1,04,294 are male voters and 78,227 female voters. Nine voters are from the third gender category. Rajinder Nagar will see a tough contest between the AAP and BJP. The Aam Aadmi Party has denied ticket to incumbent MLA Vijender Garg and gone for popular party face Raghav Chadha. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, January 6, announced the dates for Delhi assembly elections 2020. The polls in the national capital will be held in a single phase on February 8, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The counting of votes is scheduled on February 11, the CEC said, adding that the final results will be declared on the same day. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January Nomination Begins From 14th January Last Date of Candidature 21st January Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January Date of Scrutiny 22nd January Date of Polls 8th February Date of Results 11th February

The constituency of Rajinder Nagar will witness a direct contest between the AAP candidate Raghav Chadha and BJP candidate RP Singh. Congress candidate, Rocky Tuseed, who is a student leader from Jat community, also has an outside chance, say obervers. The constituency is dominated by Punjabi voters. The sitting AAP MLA Vijender Garg defeated BJP's RP Singh in the 2015 Assembly Elections with over 20,000 votes.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set sweep back to power in the Delhi Assembly elections, according to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker. The Times Now-IPSOS opinion poll has also predicted an AAP win, giving 54-60 seats to the party as compared to 10-14 seats to the BJP.