Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: BJP Picks Satish Poonia and Alka Gurjar for 2 Rajasthan Rajya Sabha Seats

Jaipur, June 4: The BJP on Thursday announced the names of former Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia and party National Secretary Alka Gurjar as its candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan. The nominations are being viewed as a calculated political move aimed at sending a strong message to two influential communities in the state - the Jats and the Gurjars. Elections are scheduled for three Rajya Sabha seats from Rajasthan on June 18, with counting to be held on the same day. Based on its current strength in the Assembly, the BJP is comfortably placed to win two of the three seats.

The vacancies have arisen due to the completion of the terms of Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, BJP MP Rajendra Gehlot and Congress MP Neeraj Dangi on June 21. Interestingly, Satish Poonia was in Jaipur attending a condolence meeting for senior BJP worker Pradeep Singh Chauhan at the ABVP office when the party high command announced his candidature. Political observers see the selection of Satish Poonia and Alka Gurjar as an attempt by the BJP to further strengthen its connect with Rajasthan's influential Jat and Gurjar communities ahead of future electoral battles. Tamil Nadu CM and TVK President Vijay Allocates Rajya Sabha Seat to Congress.

Poonia, a prominent leader, has long been one of the BJP's key organisational faces in Rajasthan, while Alka Gurjar's nomination is being viewed as recognition of the Gurjar community's growing political significance in the state. Satish Poonia has held several important positions within the BJP and served as the party's Rajasthan state president. Despite losing the 2023 Assembly election, he continued to enjoy the confidence of the central leadership and was entrusted with responsibilities outside the state.

After playing a key role during the Bihar elections, Poonia was appointed BJP in-charge for Haryana. His nomination to the Rajya Sabha is being interpreted as a signal that the party continues to value experienced organisational leaders and remains committed to rewarding loyalty and performance. Alka Gurjar has been associated with the BJP organisation for decades and has previously served as an MLA and minister. She currently holds the position of BJP National Secretary. Her family has longstanding ties with the party. Her husband, Dr Nathu Singh Gurjar, also served as a minister during a BJP government and has held several senior organisational positions. DA Hike 2026: Rajasthan Govt Raises Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief Under 5th and 6th Pay Scales From January 1.

With Alka Gurjar's elevation to the Rajya Sabha, the BJP appears keen to strengthen its outreach among Gurjar voters while simultaneously rewarding a leader with deep organisational roots. The move is also being seen as being in line with the party's commitment to women's representation and empowerment. The Congress is yet to announce its candidate for the third Rajya Sabha seat.

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