Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Rahul Gandhi Over His 'Lockdown Failure' Comments, Says 'Don't Your CMs Listen to You And Give Weightage To Your Opinions?'

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 27: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Rahul Gandhi for saying that the nationwide lockdown called by the Narendra Modi government has 'failed'. According to an ANI update, Prasad mentioned that the first state to announce a lockdown was Punjab followed by Rajasthan. In addition to this, he further reminded Rahul Gandhi that Maharashtra and Punjab were the first ones to extend the lockdown till May 31, even before the meeting of chief ministers with the Prime Minister.

Prasad questioned Rahul Gandhi that when you say lockdown is not the solution, "then don't you explain this to your chief ministers? Or don't they listen to you, or they don't give your opinions any weightage?" He further accused Gandhi of weakening India's fight against COVID-19 and deliberately twisting facts. Prakash Javadekar Attacks Rahul Gandhi for Calling Lockdown a Failed Attempt to Stem COVID-19 Spread.

Here's what Ravi Shankar Prasad said:

The first state to announce a lockdown was Punjab followed by Rajasthan. And now Maharashtra and Punjab were the first ones to extend the lockdown till 31st May, even before the meeting of chief ministers with the Prime Minister: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (1/2) pic.twitter.com/8Hyg3xHPNv — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's comments were also criticised by Prakash Javadekar. "When we imposed the lockdown, Congress made a hue and cry about it and now that we are relaxing it they are criticising it yet again. Many countries including Germany, Brazil, Spain, Italy and China witnessed the damage done to them by the spread of this virus. Comparing that damage with that witnessed by India, we sustained lesser damage," Javadekar said. On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said that the country is "facing the result of a failed lockdown". His comments were in response to the rising coronavirus cases in the country, the total tally of which has already crossed 1.5 lakh as per Wednesday.