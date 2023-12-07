Hyderabad, December 7: Anumula Revanth Reddy on Thursday took oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administered him oath of office and secrecy at L. B. Stadium at a public event attended by thousands of people. The 54-year-old took the oath as the second chief minister of India’s youngest state amid loud cheers by his supporters. Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: Congress Wins 64 Seats, BRS Bags 39 After Completion of Counting of Votes.

Though Revanth Reddy was scheduled to take the oath at 1:04 p.m, the swearing-in was delayed by 15 minutes. Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, a Dalit leader, took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. Revanth Reddy arrived in the stadium with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, standing in a decorated open vehicle. Telangana Election 2023 Results: From Aggressive Campaigning Led by A Revanth Reddy to Anti-Incumbency, These Factors Helped Congress Win India's Youngest State.

Revanth Reddy Takes Oath as Telangana CM:

#WATCH | Congress leader Revanth Reddy takes oath as the Chief Minister of Telangana at Hyderabad's LB stadium; Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan administers him the oath of office. pic.twitter.com/TBtZRE0YQD — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu Takes Oath as Deputy CM

#WATCH | Bhatti Vikramarka takes oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, at Hyderabad's LB Stadium. pic.twitter.com/KDgIJFdlaW — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

The swearing-in was attended by AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, K. C. Venugopal, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and other top Congress leaders.

