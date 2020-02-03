RK Puram Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

RK Puram Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 3: RK Puram assembly constituency is one of the seventy assembly constituencies of Delhi. The constituency is part of New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. In RK Puram assembly constituency, a total of 11 candidates are in the fray. Voting in Malviya Nagar for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 will take place on February 8. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 6 announced the election schedule for Delhi. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

For the Delhi assembly elections 2020, the Aam Aadmi Party has fielded sitting MLA Pramila Tokas from the RK Puram Assembly Constituency, while Priyanka Singh is contesting on Congress ticket. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has given the ticket to Anil Kumar Sharma. Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: AAP Likely to Retain Power, BJP And Congress Far Behind, Say Matka Players.

According to the schedule of Delhi polls announced by the Election Commission, the last date of filing the nomination papers were January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date of withdrawal of candidature was January 24. The voting will take place on February 8. The votes will be counted on February 11, and the results will be announced on the same day. In these elections over 1.46 crore voters will use their voting right.

In the last assembly elections held in Delhi, the AAP came to power with a resounding victory. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had won 67 out of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. The BJP managed to win remaining three seats. The Congress, which ruled for the national capital territory for 15 years, failed to win a single seat.