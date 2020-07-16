Jaipur, July 16: Sachin Pilot and other rebel Congress MLAs on Thursday moved the Rajasthan High Court against disqualification notice issued by the assembly speaker. The plea was filed by Prithviraj Meen, a rebel Congress MLA and supporter of the former Deputy chief minister of Rajasthan approached the high court challenging state Assembly Speaker's disqualification notice to them. The high court will hear the matter at 3 pm today. According to news agency ANI, Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi will represent the Rebel Congress MLAs.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Mannu Singhvi will represent Rajasthan assembly speaker at the high court. The development came a day after Pilot and the other rebel Congress MLAs were issued disqualification notice by Rajasthan Speaker. The former Rajasthan deputy CM Pilot along with the other rebel Congress MLAs have been asked to respond by Friday, July 17. Sachin Pilot Says 'I'm Not Joining BJP' Ahead of Press Conference.

ANI's Tweet:

Prithviraj Meena, MLA supporting Sachin Pilot, moves Rajasthan High Court challenging state Assembly Speaker's disqualification notice to them; matter to be heard at 3 pm today. Harish Salve & Mukul Rohatgi to represent them. pic.twitter.com/715UbUx09o — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2020

On Wednesday, Pilot put to rest all speculations that he would be joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He told news agency ANI, "I'm not joining BJP." Pilot also called it an attempt to malign his image by linking him to the BJP. Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot, Rebel Congress MLAs Issued Disqualification Notice by Assembly Speaker

On Tuesday, Pilot was removed from the posts of Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan and the PCC President. Along with Pilot, his two loyalist Ministers, Vishvendra Singh and Ramesh Meena -- were also removed from the council of ministers. Now, in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, CM Ashok Gehlot has a support of only 100 MLA, including 10 independents and legislators from small parties.

