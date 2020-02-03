Shakur Basti Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Image used for illustration purpose

New Delhi, February 3: Shakur Basti, one of the key vidhan sabha constituencies in North Delhi district, will go to polls in the elections to be held on February 8. The poll battle in Shakur Basti has assumed significance as the seat is represented by senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and state cabinet minister Satyendra Jain. The results of all 70 constituencies of Delhi including Shakur Basti would be declared by the Election Commission on February 11. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: Check Full EC Schedule Here.

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has repeated candidature of Jain, the Health Minister in Delhi government. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) challenger from the constituency is Dr SC Vats, whereas, the Congress candidate is Dev Raj Arora.

In the 2015 assembly elections in Delhi, the AAP had registered a sweeping mandate. The Kejriwal-led party recorded a victory in 67 out of the 70 constituencies, whereas, the BJP was restricted to three seats. The Congress failed to open its account, as its candidates lost from all the vidhan sabha constituencies.

Pre-poll surveys, in run-up to the elections, had predicted a return for the AAP in 2020. The party was expected to comfortably retain the majority status, as per the early trends. The surveys, towards the end of the campaign trail, predicted a resurgence of the BJP -- primarily owing to the anger and resentment among a section of Delhiites against the anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh.