Shalimar Bagh Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

New Delhi, February 3: Shalimar Bagh, one of the constituencies in North West Delhi, will go to polls in the assembly elections scheduled on February 8. The seat primarily witnesses a triangular battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The Election Commission is scheduled to declare the results of all 70 constituencies of Delhi on February 11. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 Dates: Check Full EC Schedule Here.

In the vidhan sabha elections in Shalimar Bagh, the AAP candidate - Bandana Kumari - won the polls. The party has repeated her candidature, whereas, the BJP has issued the ticket to Rekha Kumari. The Congress candidate from the seat is JS Nayol.

In the 2015 assembly elections, the AAP recorded one of the biggest victories in the history of Delhi assembly. The party, which was contesting the third elections since its inception, ended up winning 67 out of the 70 seats. The Congress, which was in power from 1998 to 2013, drew a blank, whereas, the BJP was restricted to three constituencies.

Ahead of the this round of elections, the pollsters were rooting for another AAP victory in Delhi. The predictions turned more nuanced in run-up to the polls, with the BJP expected to be benefiting from the anti-CAA agitation underway at Shaheen Bagh. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, wanted to keep the election centric on his performance over the last five years.