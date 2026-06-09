Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kirti Azad on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on dissenting leaders within the party, labeling them as "traitors" for raising internal grievances only after the conclusion of the elections. Addressing a joint press conference in the national capital alongside senior party leader Kalyan Banerjee, Azad strongly defended the party’s mandate. He emphasized that all 29 of the party’s Lok Sabha MPs were successfully elected under the banner of Maa, Mati, Manush, backed by the blessings of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the guidance of National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Questions Raised Over Post-Poll Dissent

During the media briefing, Azad questioned the timing of the allegations raised by disgruntled party members. He demanded to know why these leaders chose to remain silent before the polls if they were facing genuine problems or internal grievances. "I want to ask these 'traitors'... if you were facing problems and grievances, why did you express them only after the election?" Azad remarked. "You should have raised those concerns before the election. After the polls, numerous allegations were made." 'Unified Approach, Alliance Face': What's Left for INDIA Bloc After Strong Partners TMC, DMK's Debacle in Assembly Polls.

Citing Sukhendu Sekhar Roy’s Resignation

To illustrate his point on political propriety, Azad cited the recent high-profile resignation of veteran leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy (referred to by Azad as Shubhendu Shekhar), who stepped down from both the Rajya Sabha and the primary membership of the TMC following internal policy rifts. Azad argued that regardless of whether the allegations were right or wrong, Roy at least demonstrated political ethics by relinquishing his posts. "Whether those allegations were right or wrong is a separate matter. But at least he demonstrated a sense of political ethics," Azad stated. "He resigned from the party he belonged to, gave up the Rajya Sabha membership he held under that party's symbol, and stepped down."

Azad challenged the current dissenting voices within the TMC to show similar self-respect, urging them to resign openly and contest upcoming elections on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket if they no longer support the Trinamool leadership. 'I Shed No Tears for TMC's Self-destruction': Swapan Dasgupta Urges BJP to Guard Against Defectors Seeking to 'wash Away Past Sins'.

'If You Have Political Ethics, Then Resign'

VIDEO | Delhi: Addressing a press conference Kirti Azad, says, "Through the Trinamool Congress, the party of Maa, Mati, Manush, with Didi's blessings and the support and guidance of Abhishek, all 29 of our MPs were elected. I want to ask these 'traitors'... if you were facing… pic.twitter.com/SnlNJvfaEI — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 9, 2026

Party Vows to Stand by Ground Workers

Reassuring the party's rank and file, Azad asserted that the TMC would not abandon its ground workers. He stated that if party workers face attacks or intimidation within any constituency, the leadership-under the guidance of Kalyan Banerjee-will personally visit those areas to defend them. Addressing the party's performance and recent political challenges in the state, Azad concluded by stating that the TMC did not lose on its own merits. Instead, he claimed that a collective, coordinated effort by opposing forces was engineered to defeat them in West Bengal.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).