New Delhi, March 25: After being slammed by the BJP over her purported post on Kangana Ranaut, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate has clarified that some parody account on social media has made this "objectionable post", and she has reported the same on X.

In a video posted by her, Supriya Shrinate said that as soon as she came to know, she deleted that post from her account. "Many people have access to my Facebook and Instagram accounts. Someone from them made an extremely inappropriate post today. As soon as I came to know, I deleted that post. Everyone who knows me also knows very well that I can never make personal and indecent comments towards any woman. I wanted to know how this happened," she said. 'Someone Who Had Access..': Supriya Srinate Clarifies After Controversy Over Objectionable Comment on Kangana Ranaut.

Further, the Congress leader mentioned that some parody account on X has made this objectionable post. "I came to know that my name is being misused on Twitter and a parody account is being operated, named Supriya parody. They made this objectionable post. Someone copied it from there and posted it on my Instagram and Facebook accounts. I am trying to know who has done this from those who have access. I have also reported this parody," Shrinate added.

Supriya also pointed out that it is not the first time that someone has made these kinds of comments from her account. "This has not happened for the first time. Many confusing comments have been made in my name in the past also. I will close this account also. But I want to say clearly that I am against personal comments. I believe in fighting the battle of ideology but I cannot use objectionable words against women," she said. NCW To Write to ECI Over Congress' Supriya Shrinate's Post on Kangana Ranaut.

Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate Clarifies:

मेरे फेसबुक और इंस्टा के अकाउंट पर कई लोगों का एक्सेस है. इसमें से किसी व्यक्ति ने आज एक बेहद घृणित और आपत्तिजनक पोस्ट किया था. मुझे जैसे ही इसकी जानकारी हुई मैंने वह पोस्ट हटा दिया. जो भी मुझे जानते हैं, वह यह अच्छी तरह से जानते हैं कि मैं किसी भी महिला के लिए व्यक्तिगत भोंडी… pic.twitter.com/CFDNXuxmo2 — Supriya Shrinate (@SupriyaShrinate) March 25, 2024

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut, who is BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, also hit out at Shrinate, saying that she has played various roles in movies and every woman deserves dignity. "Dear Supriya ji In the last 20 years of my career as an artist I have played all kinds of women. From a naive girl in Queen to a seductive spy in Dhaakad, from a goddess in Manikarnika to a demon in Chandramukhi, from a prostitute in Rajjo to a revolutionary leader in Thalaivii," Ranaut said in a post on X.

"We must free our daughters from the shackles of prejudices, we must rise above the curiosity about their body parts and above all we must refrain from using sex workers challenging lives or circumstances as some kind of abuse or slur... every woman deserves her dignity...," she added.