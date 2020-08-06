New Delhi, August 6: On the occasion of Sushma Swaraj's first death anniversary, political leaders have remembered the former External Affairs Minister. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said," Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage." Sushma Swaraj 1st Death Anniversary: 5 Tweets by Former External Affairs Minister That Won Hearts on the Internet.

On the occasion of her first death anniversary, other political leaders like Venkaiah Naidu, Babul Supriyo, Sunil Deodhar and others have remembered India's former External Affairs Minister on her death anniversary. Sushma Swaraj was born on February 14, 1952, and died on August 6 in 2019.

Here's what PM Narendra Modi tweeted:

Remembering Sushma Ji on her first Punya Tithi. Her untimely and unfortunate demise left many saddened. She served India selflessly and was an articulate voice for India at the world stage. Here is what I had spoken at a prayer meet in her memory. https://t.co/nHIXCw469P — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2020

Commenting on Sushma's death anniversary, VP Venkaiah Naidu said, "Sushma Ji was a member of our family. We use to turn to her for advise and help when we first came to New Delhi. She was a wonderful human being, who was prompt in her responses for any request or solution."

Babul Supriyo also remembered Sushma Swaraj

From becoming the youngest minister in the cabinet of the north Indian state of Haryana to becoming the Member of Parliament for seven times, she did everything to be known as the Iron Lady. Remembering Padma Vibhushan Smt #SushmaSwaraj Ji on her death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/cnpS8RBMnO — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) August 6, 2020

Swaraj served as the Minister of External Affairs of India in the first Narendra Modi government. She was also one of India's most-followed politicians on Twitter with over 13 million followers. She was extremely popular for her witty and humorous tweets and also showing humanity by extending help to people who reached out to her.

