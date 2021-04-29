Chennai, April 29: All the exit polls suggest a victory for the DMK and the Congress alliance in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. The exit poll results predicted a majority for the DMK. The Congress-DMK alliance is likely to win between 164-195 seats are predicted by the exit poll results. Notably, the AIADMK-BJP alliance will fail to reach a triple figure-mark, as suggested by most of the exit polls. Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling on April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

The Times Now-CVoter predicted 166 seats for the DMK-Congress alliance, whereas the AIADMK-BJP coalition is expected to bag only 64 seat seats. The survey predicted two seats for other parties, including AMMK. Assembly Elections Exit Polls 2021: Mamata Banerjee Set To Retain West Bengal, DMK Clear Winner in Tamil Nadu, Predicts Times Now/ABP-CVoter.

India Today-Axis My India survey predicted 175-195 seats for the DMK-Congress alliance, whereas the AIADMK-BJP coalition was predicted to win 38-54 seats. Other parties are expected to win 1-4 seats.

The News24-Chanakya suggested victory for the DMK-Congress coalition. The DMK-Congress alliance is predicted to bag 164-186 seats, whereas the AIADMK-BJP coalition is likely to win only 46-68 seats. Meanwhile, 0-8 seats are expected to win by candidates of other parties.

Republic-CNX poll survey also favoured the DMK. The exit poll predicted 160-170 seats for the DMK-Congress coalition. Only 58-68 are predicted for the AIADMK-BJP alliance. Meanwhile, AMMK is expected to win 4-6 seats.

Here Are Exit Poll Results:

Survey DMK-Congress AIADMK-BJP Others Times Now-Cvoter 160-172 58-70 0-4 ABP-Cvoter 160-172 58-70 0-4 Republic-CNX 160-170 58-68 0-8 India Today-Axis My India 175-195 38-54 0-4 News 24-Chankya 164-186 46-68 0-8 Jan KI Baat 110-130 102-123 0-2

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 were conducted in a single phase on April 6 in 234 Vidhan Sabha seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 2, and on the same day, the results will be declared. In Tamil Nadu, the electoral battle was between the ruling AIADMK and the DMK. The two rivals contested without the state’s iconic leaders Jayalalithaa and Karunanidhi.

