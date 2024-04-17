Chennai, April 18: Tamil Nadu is poised to hold the first phase of its Lok Sabha elections 2024 on April 19. The state, known for its decisive number of 39 parliamentary seats, is bracing for a three-cornered battle as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) intensifies its campaign to establish a stronger presence in the region traditionally dominated by regional parties such as DMK and AIADMK. For the first time, the BJP hopes to record a double-digit vote share under its firebrand leader K Annamalai's leadership. From From BJP's K Annamalai in Coimbatore, DMK's Kanimozhi Karunanidhi in Thoothukudi, to NTK Candidate Vidya Veerappan in Krishnagiri, we at LatestLY bring you the key seats and candidates in fray for the Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

In the upcoming Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the DMK is leading a coalition with Congress and seven other parties, contesting 22 seats. The AIADMK is vying for 34 seats in alliance with four parties, including Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam. The BJP, contesting 23 seats, has formed alliances with nine parties, including Pattali Makkal Katchi and factions led by O Pannerselvam and TTV Dhinakaran. Candidates from several allied parties will contest under the symbols of their leading parties. Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Tamil Nadu Chief Annamalai Faces FIR for Alleged Campaigning Beyond Permitted Hours in Coimbatore.

Key Seats and Candidates in Fray for Tamil Nadu Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Coimbatore

In Coimbatore, a key electoral battle unfolds as Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai takes on DMK’s Ganapathy P Rajkumar and AIADMK’s Singai Ramachandran. The political scene heats up with Annamalai’s “En Mann, En Makkal” (My Land, My People) campaign drawing statewide attention. PM Narendra Modi marked his presence at the grand finale of the seven-month-long padayatra, signalling strong support. Amidst the campaign fervour, Annamalai has been vocal in his criticism of the DMK, accusing the party of corruption and governance lapses.

Thoothukudi

The DMK has retained sitting MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi as its candidate from the Thoothukudi seat. She faces AIADMK’s R Sivasami Velumani and SDR Vijayaseelan of the Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar), part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AIADMK Declares Candidates on All 32 Seats in Tamil Nadu, Check Full List Here.

Krishnagiri

Vidya Veerappan, formerly associated with the BJP, will run for the Krishnagiri seat on the Naam Tamilar Katchi ticket. In a nutshell, the Krishnagiri constituency grapples with infrastructure issues like the absence of a railway station and insufficient industrial facilities. The BJP has nominated C Narasimhan, while the Congress has fielded K Gopinath. Congress' Dr A Chellakumar has been serving as the MP from this constituency since the 2014 elections.

Chennai South

The Chennai South anticipates a close race among Tamilisai Soundararajan of the BJP, known for her approachability and the daughter of Congress leader Kumari Ananthan; DMK’s Thamizhachi Thangapandian, leveraging the party’s strong organisation and daughter of ex-minister V Thangapandian; and AIADMK’s Jayavardhan, son of former minister D Jayakumar. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Thamizhachi secured a victory with over 5.64 lakh votes, while Jayavardhan trailed with over 3.02 lakh votes.

Nilgiris

In the Nilgiris, a constituency known for its significant population of plantation and construction workers, as well as the Badagas - the largest ethno-linguistic group in the region - political activity is intensifying as the Lok Sabha elections approach. DMK leader A Raja, representing a reserved seat, is set to face off against BJP candidate Murugan. In the 2019 elections, A Raja won the seat by more than 5.47 lakh votes and commanded a vote share of 54.20 per cent.

Chennai North

One of the three constituencies in Chennai, North Chennai, has traditionally been a bastion of the DMK. However, the party may find it difficult in Chennai North due to the brunt of the December floods. Advocate R C Paul Kanagaraj of the BJP leaves no stone unturned to make the Lotus bloom in this Dravidian stronghold. AIADMK's R Manohar, popularly addressed as 'Royapuram' Mano, is also making all efforts to trump the DMK and emerge victorious after the April 19 polls.

Chennai Central

A DMK stronghold, Chennai Central, will go under polls on April 19. The party has retained Dayanidhi Maran for the seat, while BJP has entrusted Vinoj P. Selvam. Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK won the Chennai Central constituency in the Lok Sabha elections 2019, securing 448911. PMK’s Sam Paul. S.r. secured 147391 votes. Total votes from the Dayanidhi Maran constituency was 785757.

Dharmapuri

Asokan from All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, A. Mani from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Abinhaya from Tamilar Katchi and Sowmiya Anbumani from Pattali Makkal Katchi are in fray for Dharmapuri seat. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Dnv Senthilkumar. S. from DMK won the seat with a margin of 70,753 votes. Dnv Senthilkumar S polled 574,988 votes with a vote share of 47.00 % and defeated Anbumani Ramadoss from PMK, who got 504,235 votes (41.18 %).

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 results, set to be announced on June 4, are highly anticipated following the historical bi-polar contests between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the DMK emerged victorious, securing 24 seats with a 33.12% vote share, while its ally Congress won eight seats. Other coalition partners claimed six seats, highlighting the coalition’s dominance. Conversely, the AIADMK won only one seat, garnering a 19.15% vote share. Despite its efforts, the BJP did not secure any seats and received a 3.58% vote share.

As Tamil Nadu prepares for the upcoming polls, the political landscape is rife with anticipation, with the BJP’s push to disrupt the long-standing regional power dynamics. This election could reshape the state’s political future and influence the national political narrative.

