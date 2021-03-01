Tirupati, March 1: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, while on way for election campaigning in Chittoor district. Naidu sat on a dharna at Tirupati airport after he was detained by Renigunta police.
"We will not be stopped. We will not be silenced. Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won't stop me from reaching out to my people. Grow up, @ysjagan #Chittoor #AndhraPradesh," Naidu tweeted.
పోరాడు... గెలువు...
పోరాడు... గెలువు...

రేణిగుంట విమానాశ్రయంలో నేలపై బైఠాయించి నిరసన తెలుపుతున్న తెలుగుదేశం అధినేత చంద్రబాబు గారు. చిత్తూరు జిల్లా పర్యటనకు సంబంధించి ఎన్నికల సంఘం వద్ద అనుమతి తీసుకున్నా రేణిగుంట విమానాశ్రయంలో చంద్రబాబు గారిని నిలిపివేసిన పోలీసులు.
The TDP chief was scheduled to attend an election campaign in the Chittoor district. More details are awaited.