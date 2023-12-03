Hyderabad, December 3: The early trends from Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results show the Congress moving towards its first victory in the state, with the grand old party taking a comfortable lead over the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi of K Chandrasekhar Rao. At 4 pm, Congress was leading on 63 seats, ECI said. The Congress, which won 19 seats in 2014 and 21 seats in 2018, has crossed the halfway mark in the state according to the early trends. The Victory in the TS Election is significant for Congress as it will consolidate its position in South India and may help in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election 2024.

India's youngest state has seen just one party at the helm - the Telangana Rashtra Samithi rechristened the Bharat Rashtra Samithi - since its birth in 2014. However, the Congress managed to breach the BRS rule in the state after sweeping the Telangana Assembly Election 2023. Scroll down to check what led to Congress' victory in Telangana. Telangana Assembly Election Results 2023: BRS Concedes Defeat as Trends Show Massive Loss for Party, KT Rama Rao Congratulates Congress.

What Led to Congress' Victory in Telangana

Anti-Incumbency

The Congress is heading towards a majority in Telangana, India's youngest state, on Sunday as anti-incumbency factors led to the downfall of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The anti-incumbency and lack of access to the KCR government have hit hard BRS in the state.

Incoming of BJP-BRS leaders

BRS and BJP leaders joining the Congress ahead of the polls took the grand old party one step closer to emerging victorious in Telangana Election 2023 Results. In June alone, at least 35 leaders from the BRS party – including ex-minister Jupally Krishna Rao – defected to the Congress. Telangana Assembly Election 2023 Results: Congress Leading in 65 Segments, All Three BJP MPs Trailing in State.

Corruption Allegations against BRS

Corruption has seeped into every corner of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, from large projects to small businesses, with commissions being siphoned off, amounting to thousands of crores of public money, alleged Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Congress was particularly loud while levelling corruption allegations against the KCR government.

People-Oriented Manifesto

The Congress promised six guarantees in its poll manifesto for the Telangana Assembly Election 2023, which will "help realise the dream of Bangaru Telangana", as Mallikarjun Kharge would put it. These six guarantees were categorised as "Mahalakshmi", "Rythu Bharosa", "Gruha Jyothi", "Indiramma Indlu", "Yuva Vikasam" and "Cheyutha".

Aggressive Campaigning And A Revanth Reddy's Role

The Congress had mounted a spirited election campaign led by state party president A Revanth Reddy, intending to unseat the decade-old incumbent, even as the BJP launched a no-holds-barred attack against the ruling dispensation. Taking on BJP and BRS, Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held multiple rallies in the state. Sonia Gandhi also made an emotional appeal to the people of Telangana to vote for Congress.

Telangana, which voted for its 119-member assembly on November 30, saw the lengthiest campaign among the five states that went to the polls. The state recorded a voter turnout of 71.34 percent.

