03 Dec, 07:24 (IST) Who Is Winning Telangana Assembly Elections? Counting of Votes To Begin Shortly The counting of votes for the Telangana election 2023 results will begin shortly. The results will tell whether the ruling BRS will make a hat-trick of win in Telangana or the Congress will wrest power. Many exit polls precited a landslide victory for the Congress party in Telangana elections. Catch live news updates on counting of votes, leading candidates, trends and the final Telangana election 2023 results here.

Hyderabad, December 3: The Telangana election 2023 results will be declared by the Election Commission of India (ECI) today, December 3. Voting for the 119 assembly seats of Telangana took place in a single phase on Thursday, November 30. The counting of votes in Telangana and Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram will occur today. Voting in the five states took place between November 7 and November 30. Catch live news updates on the Telangana assembly elections 2023 results here.

The tenure of Telangana Legislative Assembly will end on January 16, 2024. It must be noted that various exit polls have given an edge to the Congress in Telangana, with the ruling BRS a distant second. However, several surveys have predicted a neck-and-neck fight between incumbent BRS and the Congress party. While the Telangana Legislative Assembly election results will be available on the ECI website, we shall know which party will form a new government today.

Key Players in Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023:

The 2018 assembly elections saw a three-cornered battle between the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi, the Congress and the resurgent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Other key players include All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Communist Party of India (CPI) and Independent candidates. Incumbent Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, or KCR, is seeking a third term in Telangana. At the same time, the Congress party aims to wrest power in the southern state.

Key Candidates and Constituencies:

The Telangana Vidhan Sabha polls will decide the fate of several key politicians, including CM K Chandrashekar Rao, K T Rama Rao, Harish Rao, Etela Rajender, Revanth Reddy, Arvind Dharmapuri, K Laxma Reddy, T Raja Singh, Akbaruddin Owaisi etc. Some of the crucial constituencies include Gajwel, Huzurabad, Korutla, Maheshwaram, Goshamahal, Mahbubnagar, LB Nagar, Warangal East and West, Bhupalapally, Amberpet, Boath, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, Armoor, and Nizamabad Urban among others.

2018 Assembly Election Results:

In the 2018 assembly elections, BRS, then known as Telangana Rashtra Samithi, won 88 of the 119 seats and again formed government in Telangana. The Congress came a distant second as it managed to bag only 19 seats. The BJP contested the Telangana assembly elections 2023 to establish its first government in the state, while the Congress is eying to leverage recent momentum to form government in the southern state.

If the BRS-led KCR secures another term, it will be the first instance of a Chief Minister from a southern state serving three consecutive terms.