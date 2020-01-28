Timarpur Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Timarpur Vidhan Sabha Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, January 28: Elections for 70 assembly seats in Delhi will be held on February 8. The Timarpur assembly seat will see a triangular contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The constituency has over two lakh voters who will decide the fate of 14 candidates. The election result of Timarpur will be keenly watched as the AAP has fielded its senior leader Dilip Pandey, replacing sitting MLA Pankaj Pushkar. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

To take on AAP's Dilip Pandey in Timarpur, the BJP nominated Surinder Pal Singh. Amar Lata Sangwan is the Congress nominee. In the 2015 assembly elections, AAP's Pankaj Pushkar defeated BJP's Rajni Abbi. The Election Commission issued notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Scrutiny of nominations was done on January 22. Candidates were allowed to withdraw nominations till January 24. Delhi Assembly Elections Results 2020 Predictions by Satta Bazaar: Matka Players Bet High on AAP Returning to Power, No Good News For BJP And Congress.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, the AAP delivered a historic victory and won 67 out of 70 seats. Arvind Kejriwal became the second-youngest Chief Minister of Delhi. According to a survey by IANS-Cvoter, over 50 per cent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with Arvind Kejriwal's performance as Chief Minister. The BJP's internal survey, however, predicted a victory for the saffron party.

The satta bazaar is betting high on Kejriwal returning to power in Delhi. According to reports, the satta bazaar expects the AAP to win 54-56 seats. The BJP is projected to bag 11-13 seats, up from 3 that the saffron party had won in the previous polls. The Congress, which drew a blank last time, could win 3-4 seats, according to Matka players.