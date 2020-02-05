Tughlakabad Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Tughlakabad (Photo Credits: File Photo)

New Delhi, February 5: The Tughlakabad Sabha seat in Delhi will see a battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Tughlakabad assembly constituency, a total of 24 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided by 1,55,327 registered voters, including 94,837 male, 60,480 female and 10 third gender. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The AAP has given its ticket to sitting Sahiram Pehelwan. The BJP declared Vikram Bidhuri, nephew of the incumbent South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, and the Congress nominated Shubham Sharma. The notification for the Delhi assembly polls was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result.

Okhla Phase 2, Harkesh Nagar, Sanjay Colony, Majdoor Kalyan Vihar, Okhla Industrial Area, Tughlakabad Village, New Sanjay Camp, Indira Kalyan Vihar, Tehkhand Village, Gola Kuan and Lal Kuan are some of the localities in the constituency.

Voting will take place on February 8 and results announcement will take place on February 11. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, AAP came to power with Arvind Kejriwal's party winning 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The BJP secured just three seats, while the grand old party remain seatless. According to a survey by news agency IANS and Cvoter, over 50 percent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with AAP's performance.