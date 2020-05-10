Uddhav Thackeray to be Elected Unopposed in Maharashtra Legislative Council as Congress Withdraws 2nd Candidate for MLC Polls

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, May 10: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's entry into the legislative council would be unopposed as all major parties in the state have reached a consensus to forego the polling in Maharashtra legislative council (MLC) elections. The consensus was reached after Congress withdrew its second candidate from the nine-seat polls that were scheduled on May 21. See BJP List of Candidates For Maharashtra Biennial Elections 2020.

With the backing down of Congress, a contest was not on the cards. Out of the nine vacant slots, BJP would get the largest share of four seats -- being the single-largest party, followed by two seats eah for ruling coalition partners Shiv Sena and NCP, and one for their ally Congress.

Earlier in the day, senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar appealed Thackeray's Shiv Sena to seek Congress' withdrawal from a claim of two seats in the legislative council. If the Congress agrees to put only one candidate - in accordance to its electoral strength - the BJP will agree for an unopposed election, he said.

"If every (major) party agrees on unopposed elections to Maharashtra legislative council, BJP will also agree. BJP has fielded 4 candidates according to its strength. If unopposed elections are to happen, the CM would have to take the Congress along," Shelar had said.

Breaking: Uddhav Thackeray to be Elected Unopposed

The four names which the BJP has nominated for the State Upper House are: Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke and Ajit Gopchhade. Ranjitsinh Mohite Patil. The NCP candidates are Shashikant Shinde and Amol Mitkari, whereas, the Shiv Sena has nominated its chief Uddhav Thackeray and retained incumbent MLC member Neelam Gorhe.

The legislative council polls were necessitated as Thackeray - who was sworn-in as the Chief Minister on November 28 last year following a dramatic post-poll switch of alliances - was not a member of either Houses of the Legislature. In order to continue as the CM, he was necessitated to be elected to the Assembly or Council within six months.