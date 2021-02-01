New Delhi, February 1: Union Budget 2021 was presented in Parliament today at 11 am by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The Budget this year comes at a time when India is battling with the COVID-19 pandemic and aims to recover the economy that has been reeling under the aftereffects of the coronavirus lockdown. This was Sitharaman's third Budget under the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Budget is in a series of three-four mini Budgets presented during last year considering the pandemic. Budget 2021-22 Speech Highlights.

Breaking the tradition, the Union Budget 2021-22 is unique as it is the paperless. Sitharaman, while announcing the Budget, laid focus at reviving an economy of the country that has been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic. During her address, the Finance Minister said that the Budget was prepared in circumstances like never before and that the government was fully prepared to facilitate a reset of the economy. The Union Budget invoked strong reactions across the political spectrum. As Sitharaman presented her third Budget today, several political leaders reacted to the Union Budget 2021-22.

Here's a compilation of reactions:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Union Budget 2021-22 and stated that the Budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society. "Today's Budget shows India's confidence and will instil self-confidence in the world. The Budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society. Many thought we will put the tax burden on the common man. However, we focused on a transparent Budget" the Prime Minister said.

Here's What PM Narendra Modi said:

Today's Budget shows India's confidence and will instil self-confidence in the world. The Budget has the vision of self-reliance and features every section of the society: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/ot1HDRC19B — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the Union Budget 2021-22 as one for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', and asserted that this will strengthen the economy. "During the challenging times of COVID-Pandemic the FM had presented five mini-budgets in the form of packages in 2020. This Budget is the biggest addition in that series. This Budget is unprecedented in many ways and it will strengthen the sankalp of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’", he tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Rajnath Singh:

During the challenging times of COVID-Pandemic the FM had presented five mini-budgets in the form of packages in 2020. This Budget is the biggest addition in that series. This Budget is unprecedented in many ways and it will strengthen the sankalp of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) February 1, 2021

Shashi Tharoor, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP took a dig at the BJP government over Budget 2021. He drew parallels with an inefficient garage mechanic. "This BJP government reminds me of the garage mechanic who told his client, “I couldn’t fix your brakes, so I made your horn louder", Tharoor tweeted.

Here's the tweet by Shashi Tharoor:

This BJP government reminds me of the garage mechanic who told his client, “I couldn’t fix your brakes, so I made your horn louder.” #Budget2021 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 1, 2021

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented a well laid-out plan to get the economy back on track. "A forward-looking Budget - it will make good on the govt’s $5 trillion economy promise.Multiple pluses: increased govt spending in major sectors like infrastructure, agriculture & healthcare; safety net expanded for the vulnerable; & opportunities for greater private investments", Scindia tweeted.

Here's the tweet Jyotiraditya Scindia

A forward-looking #Budget - it will make good on the govt’s $5 trillion economy promise.Multiple pluses:increased govt spending in major sectors like infrastructure, agriculture & healthcare; safety net expanded for the vulnerable; & opportunities for greater private investments. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 1, 2021

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting development-oriented budget. "I thank Prime Minister & Finance Minister for presenting development-oriented budget amid COVID-19 pandemic. Budget 2021 has provisions for various strata of society, be it farmers, youth, women or poor. What the budget offers in terms of infrastructure is commendable", he said.

Here's the tweet by Yogi Adityanath

कोरोना के कारण जब वैश्विक अर्थव्यवस्था संकट का सामना कर रही है, उस संक्रमण काल में ऐतिहासिक, व्यावहारिक और विकासोन्मुखी बजट के लिए माननीय वित्तमंत्री श्रीमती @nsitharaman जी का हार्दिक अभिनंदन। निःसंदेह यह बजट समस्त भारतीयों की वित्तीय अपेक्षाओं को पूर्ण करने वाला साबित होगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 1, 2021

Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO, termed the Union Budget 2021-22 as a 'superb budget' and said it is a very practical, rational & progressive Budget. Kant said most importantly, tax has not been tampered with and no new cesses have been imposed. "Superb Budget. It'll not only accelerate us in pre-COVID period recovery stage but also provide a direction for 3-4 yrs. Govt focussed on infrastructure & asset monetisation this time...Shows Govt's thinking that it's essential to involve pvt sector in long run", Kant said.

Here's the tweet by Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO

It's a very practical, rational & progressive Budget. Most importantly, tax has not been tampered with and no new cesses have been imposed: Amitabh Kant, NITI Aayog CEO https://t.co/eQiZe4x2q5 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2021

Congress leader Manish Tewari took to Twitter and took a dig at Sitharaman saying that the Minister's Talkthorn is oblivious to the growth rate of the GDP'. "FM’s Talkthorn oblivious that growth rate of GDP is in a record 37th month decline.Worst Crisis since 1991. Except for a National Monetisation Plan - short hand for National Sell out no Central Focus in Budget. Bottom line-Will not grow economy but sell the family silver", the tweet said.

Here's the tweet by Manish Tewari

FM’s Talkthorn oblivious that growth rate of GDP is in a record 37th month decline.Worst Crisis since 1991. Except for a National Monetisation Plan - short hand for National Sell out no Central Focus in Budget. Bottom line-Will not grow economy but sell the family silver. — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 1, 2021

In a significant change, the Finance Minister unveiled a 'Made in India' tablet replacing the traditional briefcase before presenting Budget 2021. With the move aimed at a paperless Budget, now the traditional 'bahi khata' (a ledger wrapped in a red cloth) has been completely removed from this year. This move is to reinforce the idea of ambitious 'Digital India' mission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2021 03:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).