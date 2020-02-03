Uttam Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Uttam Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls 2020. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 3: Uttam Nagar is an important state assembly constituency in Delhi. It falls within the jurisdiction of the West Delhi parliamentary seat of Delhi. As per data available, there are over 2,32,267 registered voters in Vikaspuri, out of which 90,217 are male voters and 74,268 female voters. Three voters on this seat are registered under third gender voters. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, January 6, announced the dates for Delhi assembly elections 2020. The polls in the national capital will be held in a single phase on February 8, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The counting of votes is scheduled on February 11, the CEC said, adding that the final results will be declared on the same day. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January Nomination Begins From 14th January Last Date of Candidature 21st January Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January Date of Scrutiny 22nd January Date of Polls 8th February Date of Results 11th February

The sitting MLA from the Uttam Nagar constituency is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Naresh Balyan. In the previous assembly elections in 2015, Balyan beat Pawan Sharma of BJP. Naresh Balyan garnered 85,881 votes compared to Pawan Sharma from BJP, who received 55,462 votes. Naresh Balyan received 51.99 percent of the votes.

This time too, AAP has allotted the ticket to Naresh Balyan. The BJP candidate from the seat is Krishan Gahlot. The Congress has not fielded any candidate from the seat this election. The Rashtriya Janata Dal has fielded Shakti Kumar Bishnoi. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set sweep back to power in the Delhi Assembly elections, according to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker.