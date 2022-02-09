BJP's Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and BSP's Mayawati will face one of the toughest political challenges of their lives in the 2022 Assembly Elections (Photo Credits: PTI)

Delhi, February 9: Stage is set to decide the electorate fate of candidates as Uttar Pradesh prepares to vote for its first phase of Assembly elections on Thursday (February 10). Of the total 403 Vidhan Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, the first phase of voting will take place for 58 assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts. The first phase mostly covers the Jat-dominant belt of western UP.

Campaigning for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections ended on Tuesday (February 8) at 6 pm marking the start of a 48-hour-long silence period. In wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Election Commission has imposed a ban on roadshows and physical rallies and as a result, the political parties were forced to campaign using the virtual medium. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022, Phase 1: Electoral Fate of 9 Ministers at Stake in First Phase of UP Polls

Here is the list of 11 districts and the assemblies that will go to polls tomorrow:-

Shamli: Kairana, Thana Bhawan and Shamli

Muzaffarnagar: Budhana, Charthawal, Purqazi (SC), Muzaffar Nagar, Khatauli, Meerapur

Meerut: Siwalkhas, Sardhana, Hastinapur (SC), Kithore, Meerut Cantt., Meerut and Meerut South

Baghpat: Chhaprauli, Baraut, Baghpat

Ghaziabad: Loni, Muradnagar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modi Nagar

Hapur: Dhaulana, Hapur (SC), Garhmukteshwar

Gautam Buddha Nagar: Noida, Dadri, Jewar

Bulandshahr: Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Syana, Anupshahr, Debai, Shikarpur, Khurja (SC)

Aligarh: Khair (SC), Barauli, Atrauli, and Chharra, Koil, Aligarh, Iglas (SC)

Mathura: Chhata, Mant, Goverdhan, Mathura, Baldev (SC)

Agra: Etmadpur, Agra Cantt. (SC), Agra South, Agra North, Agra Rural (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Kheragarh, Fatehabad, and Bah.

All voters must mandatorily wear masks, maintain social distance and use sanitizer while voting and thermal scanning of all persons will be carried out before allowing them to enter inside the EVM room. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Know How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip

Meanwhile, the election officials will be given a COVID-19 kit to conduct the election smoothly. The last one hour of the polling will most likely be reserved for COVID-positive voters.

