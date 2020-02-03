Vikaspuri Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Vikaspuri Vidhan Sabha Seat. (Photo Credits: File Image)

New Delhi, February 3: Vikaspuri is an important state assembly constituency in Delhi. It falls within the jurisdiction of the West Delhi parliamentary seat of Delhi. There are 3,25, 244 voters in Vikaspuri, out of which 1,83,311 are males and 1,41,905 are females. 28 voters on this seat are third gender voters. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC Releases Schedule, Voting in Single-Phase on February 8, Results on Feb 11.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday, January 6, announced the dates for Delhi assembly elections 2020. The polls in the national capital will be held in a single phase on February 8, announced Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora. The counting of votes is scheduled on February 11, the CEC said, adding that the final results will be declared on the same day. Here Are Answers to Most FAQs on Delhi Assembly Elections 2020.

Details of EC Schedule For Delhi Elections 2020

Date of Notification 14th January Nomination Begins From 14th January Last Date of Candidature 21st January Last Date of Withdrawal 24th January Date of Scrutiny 22nd January Date of Polls 8th February Date of Results 11th February

The sitting MLA from the Vikaspuri constituency is Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Mahinder Yadav. He also won the seat in the year 2013. In the previous assembly elections in 2015, Mahinder Yadav defeated BJP's Sanjay Singh.

Mahinder Yadav garnered 1,32,437 votes from the Vikaspuri seat in the 2015 assembly elections. The margin of his victory over the closest candidate, BJP's Sanjay Singh, was 54,772 votes. In the 2013 elections, when AAP came to power the first time in Delhi after its formation, Mahinder Yadav had won the seat by getting 62,032 votes as compared to 61,627 votes won by BJP's Krishan Gahlot.

This time too, the AAP has allotted ticket to Mahinder Yadav. BJP candidate from the seat is Sanjay Singh. The Congress has fielded Mukesh Sharma from the seat. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set sweep back to power in the Delhi Assembly elections, according to IANS-CVoter Delhi poll tracker.