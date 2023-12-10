Raipur, December 10: India's national ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has elected Vishnu Deo Sai as the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh after securing victory in the recent state polls. The decision was made in the BJP's legislative party meeting held on Sunday, December 10, following the party's win of 54 seats out of 90, sidelining the incumbent Congress party. Vishnu Deo Sai, a tribal leader and former Union minister, emerged as the dark horse among the contenders.

Vishnu Deo Sai, a seasoned politician, has a rich political history that spans various roles within the BJP. As a tribal leader, he has been an influential figure in Chhattisgarh politics. Let's take a closer look at this political veteran set to lead the state.

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai?

Family and Personal Background: Born on February 21, 1964, in Jashpur, Chhattisgarh, Vishnu Deo Sai hails from the influential Sahu (Teli) community. His political journey began as a village sarpanch, and he rose to prominence, becoming a Union minister and a multiple-time Lok Sabha MP. His family has a strong political legacy, with his grandfather and elder relatives actively involved in politics.

Political Background: Vishnu Deo Sai, aged 59, is a seasoned politician who served as the State President of the BJP for Chhattisgarh from 2020 to 2022. With roots in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological fountainhead of the BJP, Sai held the position of Minister of State (MoS) for Steel, Mines, Labour, and Employment in the first Narendra Modi Cabinet.

Electoral Achievements: Sai has a strong electoral record, winning four consecutive Lok Sabha elections from the Raigarh constituency in 1999, 2004, 2009, and 2014. He played a crucial role in the BJP's success in the tribal-dominated Surguja division during the recent Chhattisgarh Assembly polls, where the party secured 17 out of 29 seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes.

Leadership Roles: A prominent figure in Chhattisgarh politics, Vishnu Deo Sai served as the BJP's state president and has been a member of the party's national working committee. He has previously held key organizational roles, showcasing the central leadership's confidence in his leadership and organizational skills.

Acknowledging the Responsibilities: Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP President JP Nadda, and other party leaders, Sai affirmed his commitment to fulfilling the pre-poll promises made by the BJP through the government. His emphasis on "Sabka Vishwas" and prioritising housing initiatives resonates with the BJP's focus on inclusive governance.

Vishnu Deo Sai's appointment as the Chief Minister signifies a strategic move by the BJP in Chhattisgarh. His political journey, marked by various responsibilities and electoral victories, positions him as a key figure in the state's political landscape. As he takes charge, all eyes will be on Sai's leadership in steering Chhattisgarh towards progress and development.

