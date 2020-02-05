Vishwas Nagar Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result

Vishwas Nagar Assembly Constituency (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Vishwas Nagar, February 5: The Vishwas Nagar Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi will see a battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Vishwas Nagar Vidhan sabha assembly constituency, a total of 13 candidates are in the fray whose fate will be decided by 1,86,871 registered voters. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

The BJP has given its ticket to sitting MLA Om Prakash Sharma. The AAP declared Deepak Singla and the Congress nominated Gurucharan Singh Rau. The notification for the Delhi assembly polls was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24. Sultanpur Majra Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result.

Gagan Vihar, Vishwas Nagar, East Arjun Nagar, Lehri Colony, AGCR Enclave, Hargobind Vihar, Dayanand Vihar, Arya Nagar, Priya Nagar Enclave, Karkardooma Village, Jagriti Enclave, Pushpanjali, Ram Vihar, Vigyan Vihar, Anand Vihar Shrestha Vihar are some of the localities in the constituency.

Voting will take place on February 8 and results will be announced on February 11. In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, AAP came to power by winning 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The BJP secured just three constituencies, while the Congress remain seatless. According to IANS and Cvoter survey, over 50 per cent respondents said they were satisfied with Arvind Kejriwal's performance.