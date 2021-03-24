Kolkata, March 24: The West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 will be conducted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The results will be declared by the Election Commission on India on May 2. A total of 294 constituency will go for polling in eight phases. For the first phase which is due on March 27, second and third phases on April 1, and April 6 respectively. The polling for next four phases will be held on April 10, April 17, April 22 and April 26. The eight and last phase of the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha polls is scheduled to be conducted on April 29. West Bengal Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: From Congress to Left And TMC, The Rise And Fall of Political Parties in The State Over The Years.

In the first phase of elections, due coming Saturday, 30 assembly seats in West Bengal will go to polls. Five major districts -Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Midnapore Part-I and Purba Midnapore Part-I - are being covered under this phase. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 8 Phases Between March 27 and April 29, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule Here.

Here Is How To Find Your Name of the Voters List for West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1:

Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India at eci.gov.in

Click on 'Search name in voter list' which will be on the left side of the Home Page

You will be redirected to a new page - 'National Voters' Service Portal.'

You will see two options - Search by details and Search by EPIC No. You can find your name by selecting any of the two options.

Step to follow for individuals selecting 'Search By Details'

Fill your personal details as asked and enter state and district. You can also find your district on the map option given alongside Enter your constituency and then enter the captcha code Click search and your details will be on your screen.

Step to follow for individuals selecting ' Search By EPIC No.'

The individual needs to enter the EPIC no which is mentioned on your voter ID. Enter your state and enter captcha code. Click on search and you will find all your details on the screen.

How To Download Your Voter Slip For West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1:

Visit the official website of Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal at ceowestbengal.nic.in

Click on search 'Electoral Roll (Voters List)'

Here click on your district name

Select Your assembly constituency and number where your locality is mentioned.

Enter captcha code and the voter list will open.

West Bengal is currently under Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government. The TMC hold 202 assembly seats out of the total 294. The BJP has 35 seats, Congress and CPI (M) have 23 and 19 MLAs right now. All India Forward Block and RSP have two seats each. Other 10 seats are vacant. BJP and TMC are leaving no stone unturned to emerge victorious in the assembly polls. Congress is fighting the elections in alliance with the Left Front.

