Kolkata, February 10: Budget session in the West Bengal assembly will end on Saturday likely without any discussions on budgetary allocations for as many as 51 out of 54 departments. The only three departments -- State Panchayat Affairs, Agriculture and Women and Child Development and Social Welfare -- a discussion will be held about their budgetary allocation.

The budgetary allocations for the remaining 51 departments will be guillotined (passed on the floor of the assembly without any discussion). The opposition has raised questions on why budgetary allocations for crucial departments like home, education and health, among others, will not come up for discussions during the current budget session of the assembly. The BJP Chief Whip Manoj Tigga said that the outing of the discussion on budgetary allocations for crucial state government departments has become a common practice now.

“The treasury bench is afraid of the discussions. This fear is because of the overall failure of the state government in ensuring development and skyrocketing corruption in every sphere of government activities. “If the opposition does not get a chance to use the floor of the assembly and discuss crucial issues, then it is extremely unfortunate for the democratic system,” he said.