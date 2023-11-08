Kolkata, November 8: Trinamool Congress spokesman Kunal Ghosh said on Wednesday that he has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah seeking a central agency probe into the asset growth of veteran Lok Sabha member Sisir Adhikari -- the father of leader of opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari.

Sisir Adhikari is a three-time Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Contai in Purba Medinipur district. However, his distance with the party leadership started to grow from the time Suvendu Adhikari left Trinamool and joined the BJP before the 2021 Assembly elections. Sisir Adhikari is still officially a Trinamool Lok Sabha member. West Bengal Shocker: Body of Missing BJP Leader Subhadeep Mishra Found Hanging from Tree in Bankura; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

According to Ghosh, when Sisir Adhikari became the MP for the first time 2009, his total asset value was Rs 10 lakh, which increased to Rs 16 lakh in 2011. “However, in 2012, his assets jumped to Rs 10 crore. The question is, how his total asset value increased from Rs 16 lakh to Rs 10 crore in just one year,” Ghosh said.

Ghosh also pointed out that Sudipta Sen, the founder of the chit fund entity Saradha Group, had alleged that in 2011-12, he was blackmailed by the members of the Adhikari family and was forced to pay huge amounts of money. West Bengal: BJP Legislator Harakali Protihar From Katulpur Joins TMC in Presence of Abhishek Banerjee.

“In the same period, the assets of Sisir Adhikari witnessed a huge growth of crores of rupees; therefore, I have written to the Prime Minister, the Home Minister, and directors of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), demanding a probe into this matter under the Saradha scam cases,” Ghosh said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 08, 2023 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).