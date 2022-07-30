Chandigarh, July 30: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday advocated unified action by states to curb the narco-gangster-terrorist nexus.

In his address during a conference on drug trafficking and national security chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister said it is the high time that all states must act in unison with each other to combat this menace. Amit Shah Attends Drug Trafficking and National Security Conference in Chandigarh

He unequivocally said the states should not indulge in credit war but focus on eliminating the gangsters, drug smugglers and terrorists.

Mann said a foolproof strategy should be evolved by the states and it should be implemented flawlessly to get the desired results.

The Chief Minister described this nexus as a major threat to the security, sovereignty and integrity of the country.

He said this nexus needs to be eliminated at the earliest for safeguarding the interests of our coming generations. "It is the high time that all the states must sink their differences and act sternly against the nexus."

The Chief Minister also offered support and cooperation to the Union government for setting up a forensic laboratory in the state.

He said despite of being a border state with huge threat of smuggling of drugs, weapons and others from the other side of barbed wire, Punjab does not have any such laboratory to check drugs.

Mann said the state government will leave no stone unturned for setting up this laboratory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2022 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).