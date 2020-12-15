India will celebrate Vijay Diwas 2020 on Wednesday. Vijay Diwas is also popularly known as Bijoy Dibosh in Bengali. It is celebrated every year in both India and Bangladesh. The day marks India’s victory over Pakistan in 1971 war which was the liberation of East Bengal as an independent nation from Pakistan. East Bengal was recognised as Bangladesh. Pakistan Army commander Lt. Gen. Niazi signed the documents of surrender before Lt. Gen. JS Aurora in Dacca on December 16. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Indian Army Remembers Sacrifice and Valour of Brave Soldiers, Know What Happened on This Day in 1999.

Around 90,000 Pakistani soldiers were surrendered to the Indian Army. The war was fought for 13 days from December 3 to December 16. The Indian Army helped the Bangladesh Liberation Force, namely the Mukti Bahini. The struggle for the liberation of Bangladesh went on for nine months starting from March 1971. Four Param Vir Chakra’s were awarded by India for showing bravery in the war. Vijay Diwas 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online.

Here Are Heroes of 1971 War:

2nd Lt Arun Khetarpal: 21-yr old officer hailed from Pune. 2nd Lt. Joined 17 Poona horse regiment. He made the supreme sacrifice in the Battle of Basantar on the eastern front. In spite being hit Khetarpal refused to vacate his tank. He was awarded PVC for his bravery.

Major Hoshiar Singh: Major Hoshiar Singh belonged to 3 grenadiers. His battalion was given the task to establish brigade head across the river Basantar in Shankargarh district between December 15 and December 17. His courage and leadership repulsed the counter-attack inflicting heavy causalities on the Pakistani Army. For his bravery, he was awarded Param Vir Chakra. He retired as Brigadier from the Army.

Lance Naik Albert Ekka: He achieved martyrdom on December 3 in the Battle of Hilli on the eastern front. For his bravery during the battle, he was posthumously awarded Param Vir Chakra.

Flying Officer Nirmaljeet Singh Sekhon: During the Indo-Pak war of 1971 he was serving No. 18 Squadron, ‘The Flying Bullets’ of The Indian Air Force’. He was awarded Param Vir Chakra posthumously for single-handedly defending Srinagar Airbase against air attack by the Pakistan Air Force.

As per government data, 1769 army personnel sacrificed their lives in the war. Meanwhile, 11 Air Force and 204 Navy personnel achieved martyrdom in the war. The anniversary of Vijay Diwas, or Bijoy Dibosh, sees people in both India and Bangladesh paying tributes to the martyrs.

