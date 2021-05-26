New Delhi, May 26: The Government Respects the Right of Privacy and Has No Intention to Violate it When WhatsApp is Required to Disclose the Origin of a Particular Message. Such Requirements are only in case when the message is required for Prevention, Investigation or Punishment of Very Serious Offences related to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order, or of incitement to an offence relating to the above or in relation with rape, sexually explicit material or child sexual abuse material Right to Privacy is a Fundamental Right. WhatsApp Sues Indian Government in Delhi HC Over Chat ‘Traceability’, Says ‘It Undermines People’s Right to Privacy.’

The Government of India recognises that ‘Right to Privacy’ is a Fundamental right and is committed to ensure the same to its citizens.