Who is Tina Dabi, The IAS Topper who is Helping Rajasthan's Bhilwara in The Fight Against Coronavirus?

Tina Dabi (Photo Credits: ANI)

Bhilwara, April 14: The "Bhilwara Model" of Rajasthan has attained fame for containing the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Bhilwara, a small town in Rajasthan that is 240 kilometres from Jaipur, had emerged as one of the first coronavirus hotspots in the country. However, authorities imposed a strict lockdown and managed to contain the spread. Tina Dabi, the 26-year-old Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has a fair share of credit for the success. Intense Screening, Contact Tracing Helped Prevent COVID-19 Spread in Bhilwara: Officials.

Talking about the "Bhilwara Model", Tina Dabi, who is a sub-divisional magistrate in Bhilwara from October 2018, said that one of the first things the district administration did was to isolate the district and make sure people were taken into confidence. Dabi said the administration immediately swung into action when an infected doctor passed on coronavirus to his patients, staff and family contacts. The number of cases had risen to 26 in a short time.

"Within a matter of two hours, the collector of the district Rajendra Bhatt took the very stern and firm decision that we need to go for a curfew and we need to go for a complete shutdown," Dabi told Hindustan Times. The young IAS officer said after an order was issued, she went around the whole city, "shutting everything down, convincing people, even scolding a few people, requesting and persuading them telling them not to panic". IAS Couple Tina Dabi and Husband Athar Amir-ul-Shafi Khan Dance on Amitabh Bachchan’s Jaanu Meri Jaan! Video Goes Viral.

As Bhilwara was staring at an "Italy-like situation", Dabi said, the administration did everything possible to contain the outbreak and prevent panic among people. "We had just one mission in mind and we had just one target that we just need to stop it … We were sitting on a ticking time bomb where it could reach any number. There was actually a possibility of massive community spreading," she was quoted as saying. Following the strict lockdown, 17 out of 28 patients have recovered.

Here's a brief profile of Tina Dabi:

Tina Dabi clinched the top position in the Union Public Service Commission examination in 2015.

She became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam.

A graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram college, Dabi cleared the tough exams in her first attempt itself and secured just little over 52 per cent marks.

Dabi was born in Bhopal and did her schooling from Carmel Convent School.

Her mother is a former Indian Engineering Service (IES) officer and her father Jaswant is a serving IES officer.

She is married to Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan who is from Jammu and Kashmir.

While Dabi ranked first, Khan came second in the same exams.

Meanwhile, a "maha (mega) curfew" has been enforced in Bhilwara to contain the coronavirus spread. The mega curfew will continue till April 13. According to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the "Bhilwara Model" has become a global role model.