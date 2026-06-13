Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Vision Saturday Lottery Result of June 13, 2026 Declared Online, Check Winning Numbers and Winners List

The Nagaland State Lottery Department will soon announce the results of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery of today, June 13. The high-stakes legal draw, monitored by state-appointed judges to ensure transparency, will take place at 1 PM. Offering a life-changing top prize of INR 1 crore, the weekly event continues to see immense public participation across permissible states. Scroll below to watch the live streaming of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday lottery.

The "Dear Vision" lottery (Dear Vision Saturday) scheme follows a standardised, tiered reward structure designed to spread smaller cash incentives across thousands of valid ticket holders alongside its massive primary payout. Because government-run lotteries fall under strict state regulatory watch, the Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries mandates a secure verification process before processing payments. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Horizon Friday Lottery Result of June 12, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Watch Nagaland State Lotteries Result of the Dear Vision Saturday Weekly Lottery Here

Winners of the Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery must present their physical, undamaged ticket alongside a completed claim form, valid government photo ID (Aadhaar card or PAN card), and passport-size photographs to the department's offices in Kohima. Prizes below INR 10,000 can generally be redeemed directly through authorised local ticket vendors and state distributors.

Officials emphasise that all winning tickets of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday lottery draw must be produced within 30 days of the official gazette publication date, and applicable state and central taxes will be deducted at source (TDS) before disbursement. The 1:00 PM "Dear Vision" (Dear Vision Saturday) draw represents the opening phase of Nagaland's multi-tier Saturday gaming cycle. The state department also organises a 6:00 PM "Dear Super" draw and a high-profile 8:00 PM "Dear Lucky" weekly event later in the evening.

Participants are strongly encouraged to cross-reference their numbers against the official Nagaland Government Gazette for final confirmation before initiating a claim. Stay tunes for the results and winning numbers of Nagaland's Dear Vision Saturday weekly lottery of June 13.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 12:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).