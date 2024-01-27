Weddings in India are not just ceremonies; they are grand celebrations marked by vibrant traditions, elaborate rituals, and a kaleidoscope of colours. Central to these festivities is the concept of Vivah Muhurat, or auspicious wedding dates, which hold immense importance in Indian culture. Choosing the right Vivah Muhurat is a crucial aspect of Indian weddings. In this article, we will look at the best and auspicious Hindu marriage dates in 2024, along with shubh vivah muhurat that one can consider when planning their wedding ceremonies.

These auspicious dates and times are determined by astrological considerations and are believed to enhance the couple's marital bliss and overall well-being. Families often consult astrologers to identify a propitious time for the wedding, taking into account factors like the positions of celestial bodies and planetary alignments.

In addition to specific dates, the choice of seasons also holds significance. Many families prefer weddings during the winter months, while others opt for auspicious times during the spring or autumn. The belief is that aligning the wedding with a season associated with prosperity and fertility will bring good fortune to the couple. While the concept of Vivah Muhurat is pervasive across India, the specific customs and rituals associated with weddings vary widely.

Hindu Marriage Dates in January 2024

16 January 2024

17 January 2023

20 January 2024

21 January 2024

22 January 2024

27 January 2024

28 January 2024

30 January 2024

31 January 2024

Hindu Marriage Dates in February 2024

4 February 2024

6 February 2024

7 February 2024

8 February 2024

12 February 2024

13 February 2024

17 February 2024

24 February 2024

25 February 2024

26 February 2024

29 February 2024

Hindu Marriage Dates in March 2024

1 March 2024

2 March 2024

March 3, 2024

4 March 2024

5 March 2024

6 March 2024

7 March 2024

10 March 2024

11 March 2024

12 March 2024

Hindu Marriage Dates in April 2024

18 April 2024

19 April 2024

20 April 2024

21 April 2024

22 April 2024

Hindu Marriage Dates in May 2024

No auspicious vivah Muhurat in May.

Hindu Marriage Dates in June 2024

No auspicious vivah Muhurat in June.

Hindu Marriage Dates in July 2024

9 July 2024

11 July 2024

12 July 2024

13 July 2024

14 July 2024

15 July 2024

Vivah Shubh Muhurat for August 2024

No auspicious vivah Muhurat in August.

Vivah Shubh Muhurat for September 2024

No auspicious vivah Muhurat in September.

Vivah Shubh Muhurat for October 2024

No auspicious vivah Muhurat in October.

Hindu Marriage Dates in November 2024

12 November 2024

13 November 2024

16 November 2024

17 November 2024

18 November 2024

22 November 2024

23 November 2024

25 November 2024

26 November 2024

28 November 2024

29 November 2024

Hindu Marriage Dates in December 2024

4 December 2024

5 December 2024

9 December 2024

10 December 2024

14 December 2024

15 December 2024

Weddings in India are not just events; they are reflections of cultural heritage, familial bonds, and the joyous celebration of love. The significance of Vivah Muhurats adds a spiritual and astrological dimension, emphasising the belief that starting this new journey at an auspicious time contributes to a harmonious and blissful union. As India continues to evolve, the timeless traditions surrounding Vivah Muhurats continue to be an integral part of the tapestry of Indian weddings, connecting the past with the present in a celebration of love and commitment.

