Take care of that hair! People can’t believe we go several days (even a week or so if you’re Angie!) without washing our hair!! We didn’t always do this. In fact, we used to wash our hair daily. Now that we’ve discovered dry shampoo, it’s seriously a game-changer for us. What a time saver!! There are definitely some tips to make your life easier, things we wish we would’ve known all along. So, to all you “dry shampoo users”, check out these Dry Shampoo Tips and see if they’re helpful for you!

1. Train Your Hair

This first dry shampoo tip might be the most important. Did you know you can actually train your hair to produce less oil? It may take a little bit of time, but totally worth it. Let’s say you wash your hair every day. Start skipping a day and wash every other day and use dry shampoo on the day you would normally wash. Be patient! Initially, you might feel a little bit greasier than normal, but give it time and eventually, your body will start producing less oil in your hair. Then skip another day and another until it’s time to wash. How To Use Dry Shampoo: 4 Easy Hacks To Apply Batiste Dry Shampoo for Good Hair and Great Hairstyle.

2. Apply At Night

Did you know that your hair typically produces more oil at night? So, it makes sense to apply dry shampoo right before bedtime. Make it a part of your nightly routine. It will surprise you how much oil it is able to absorb. While your head is resting snugly against your pillowcase and you’re dreaming sweet dreams, there’s little breathability for your hair.

3. Don’t Spray Too Close!

Hold the dry shampoo 10-12 inches from the scalp and then spray it. If you spray it too close, you’ll likely end up with too much product on your scalp, which will cause build-up. Be sure to also spray it lightly and don’t go overboard. Think of it like spray painting – you don’t want a messy layer of product that will drip down and cause a mess. Spray only the oilier spots.

4. Use A Silk Pillowcase

Not only do they feel better on your skin, but they also benefit your hair. There is less friction, causing less drying and breakage. They’re breathable! They feel great and help out our hair…it’s a win for us!

5. Wash Hair Twice

The final Dry Shampoo tip is crucial to rinse out all of the product. When it’s time to wash your hair, make sure that you do a “pre-wash” scrub. Use shampoo to get down to the roots and really massage with your FINGERTIPS, not your fingernails. You will have more product build up in your hair from several days of hair spray and dry shampoo. Don’t get sloppy with this. Take your time and make sure you’re getting out the old product and massaging/stimulating those root surfaces. If you scratch your head, you will end up with dead skin particles in your hair…. not what you want, especially if you have dark hair.

