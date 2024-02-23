With the return of the Miss World pageant to India after a hiatus of 28 years, excitement and anticipation are soaring across the nation. The month-long ‘Beauty with a Purpose’ festival, which commenced in Delhi on February 20 with a grand opening ceremony, will end with a dazzling grand finale set to take place in Mumbai on March 9, 2024. Delhi, the vibrant capital of India, is buzzing with excitement as the Miss World contestants, representing different countries of the world, have arrived in India, all set to vie for the illustrious Miss World 2023 crown. Sini Shetty of Karnataka, the reigning Femina Miss India World 2022, will represent India and carry the nation’s flag as she competes with the rest of the contenders. India hosting the 71st Miss World Pageant has reignited the fervour and charm of this prestigious competition within the country. We’re sure you’re eager to know who will take home the coveted Miss World 2023 crown. Scroll down to find out the date, timings, venue, and when and where you can tune in to the event to watch the official Miss World 23 grand finale. Current Miss World, Karolina Bielawska Wows in a Traditional Lehenga for the 71st Miss World Promo Event in Mumbai (View Pics).

Which Country Is Hosting the 71st Miss World Pageant 2023?

India is hosting the 71st Miss World Pageant, 2023, this year after a long hiatus of 28 years.

71st Miss World Pageant 2023 Grand Finale Date

The 71st Miss World Pageant in India grand finale will be held on March 9, 2024, which falls on a Saturday.

71st Miss World Pageant 2023 Grand Finale Timings

The 71st Miss World Pageant grand finale will take place on March 9, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm. The event will be live-streamed by Sony Liv.

71st Miss World Pageant 2023 Grand Finale Venue

Miss World will be crowned on March 9 at the Jio Convention World Center in Mumbai.

Who Is Representing India at The 71st Miss World Pageant 2023?

Femina Miss India World 2022 titleholder, 22-year-old Sini Shetty, will represent India at the prestigious event.

Number of Contestants for The 71st Miss World Pageant 2023

Contestants from 120 countries will compete for the coveted title of Miss World 2023. Miss World 2023 Host Country Is India! Miss World Beauty Pageant Returns to India After 27 Years.

As the world awaits with bated breath, the stage is set for an unforgettable spectacle. Who will emerge victorious and claim the coveted Miss World 2023 title? Stay tuned for the grand finale to witness the crowning of the next Miss World in all her grace and splendour. This promises to be an event of unparalleled glamour and excitement, one not to be missed.

