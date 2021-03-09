Today we will talk about a guy who has followed his dreams and with his never-giving-up attitude towards his life, today he is on the successful journey of his musical career.

Akade's real name is Amit Kadel, and he was born on November 10, 1992, in Kolkata, India, to a non-musical family. He got involved in music when he was 15 years old.

It began as a pastime and developed into a passion. Amit began his musical career in 2010 as ‘DJ Amit Kadel,' appearing at various private functions. He has participated in a number of state and national festivals on behalf of his college. He poured all of his proceeds from local gigs into building up his home studio. Without taking some music lessons, he began training on FL Studio and studying music production on his own. EDM (Electronic Dance Music) production became his main priority over time.

Akade is the first artist from Kolkata to enter the international electronic dance music scene. His song 'All or Nothing,' which he collaborated with Thimlife and Bibiane Z and released on 2dutch's Musical Madness in 2016, charted in the Beatport Top 100. He's also the first artist from Kolkata to be featured on the radio shows of top international EDM artists including Hardwell, Tiesto, Nicky Romero, Timmy Trumpet, Lost Frequencies, Blasterjaxx, Ummet Ozcan, Sick Individuals, Yves v, Firebeatz, Tritonal, We Are Loud, DJ Juicy M, and others.

He had always had an interest in music creation and a desire to produce his own music. He started his music project ‘Akade' in 2014 and signed his first electronic track ‘Hands Up' to Mumbai-based record label Aaroh Music the same year. “The word ‘Akade' is actually a short form of his real name Amit Kadel, with ‘A' for Amit and ‘Kade' for Kadel,” he explains.

He hopes to work with musicians from all around the world to spread his music around the world. Artists from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, Jamaica, South Korea, Tunisia, and India have partnered with him. ‘Together’ , ‘Wobble Ma Head’ , ‘Die For Love’ , ‘The Girl Look Good’ are his recent releases, including indi-pop songs such as ‘Befikar’, ‘Bacardi’ , ‘Na Koi Jaane’ & ‘Phir Se Udd Chala’.

Akade has shared the stage with Martin Garrix, DJ Snake, Kshmr, Nucleya, Justin Mylo, and other well-known foreign DJs. He's also known for his live shows at elite college campuses and festivals such as Sunburn Festival.

He has faced lots of difficulties initially as he belongs to a Marwari family so it was hard to convince his family. But due to his patience and a firm belief in himself, he crossed every difficulty in his life.

He says,” Patience is the only key for any difficult situation. Nothing is permanent, so do difficulties.”