According to various media outlets, Anant and Radhika have been friends since childhood. Their bond gained attention in 2018 when a viral photo captured them lost in each other’s eyes. Speculation about their relationship grew when Radhika was frequently spotted at Ambani events, including the Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal wedding. The couple put all rumors to rest with their Roka ceremony in 2022, followed by their engagement in January 2023. Now, with their wedding set for July 2024 and pre-wedding festivities underway, the buzz surrounding them is at an all-time high. As we eagerly await the wedding of the year, let's take a closer look at this captivating couple. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Photographed Serving Food to Villagers As Their Grand Pre-Wedding Festivities in Jamnagar Begins With 'Anna Seva'; 51,000 Served Traditional Gujarati Food (View Pics).

What is Anant Ambani’s age?

Anant Ambani was born on April 10, 1995. He is 28 years old.

What is Radhika Merchant’s Age?

Radhika Merchant, who was born on December 18, 1994, is 29 years old.

Anant Ambani Education

Anant Ambani studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School before continuing his education at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Radhika Merchant Education

Radhika Merchant completed her schooling at The Cathedral and John Connon School, as well as at École Mondiale World School. Later, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics at New York University.

Anant Ambani Family

Anant Ambani, the soon-to-be groom, is the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, an Indian businessman, and Nita Ambani. Mukesh Ambani runs Reliance Industries, while Nita Ambani is known for her work in education and charity. Anant has two siblings, Isha and Akash, who are twins. Akash is married to Shloka Mehta, and they have two kids. Isha Ambani is married to Anand Piramal, and they also have two children.

Radhika Merchant Family

Radhika Merchant, the soon-to-be bride, is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant. Her father, Viren Merchant, is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, where Radhika serves as the Director. She has an older sister named Anjali, who also works with their father at Encore Healthcare. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Pre-Wedding Festivities: Rabir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt Head to Jamnagar With Daughter Raha To Attend Couple’s Marriage Celebrations (Watch Video).

Get ready for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July 2024! With their love story captivating audiences, the excitement is building for the big day. Stay tuned for updates on the wedding of the year!

