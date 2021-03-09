Another name for success: Michael Vargas and Forward Growth Media

The post lockdown world feels unpredictable and cruel. Amidst this chaos, there is a bright mind out there on a mission to inspire others. Michael Vargas has now entered the chat. Based in Long Island, New York, Michael is the founder of Forward Growth Media. Within a relatively short period of time, Michael is already managing marketing campaigns for a large client base and has made a name for himself in the industry. His agency mainly focuses on increasing revenue and driving sales through digital marketing.

It is almost 4 years of hard work and experience that has brought him to where he is today. The research he puts in for every client to achieve both long-term and short-term goals is unparalleled. When asked about the challenges associated with starting a successful business, he replied, "I believe that almost everyone who starts a business will face a myriad of challenges along their journey towards their goals. I believe these challenges are almost "tests" in a way, to weed those out who aren't actually serious about achieving their goals and reaching their desired level of success. It took me 15 months from coming up with the concept of my business to landing my first real client. I pretty much made no money during this time, while also facing ridicule from my friends and some of the people around me, who might not have believed in me." Michael surely is a talented marketing agency owner with a bright future ahead!

When we asked Michael what his best advice was for budding entrepreneurs and people that want to get into the social media space, Michael said:

“1. Find a mentor who has achieved what you want to achieve, get as close as you can to them, and take action on what they tell you to implement.

2. Track as many metrics as you can within your business. Data allows you to make better decisions, and ultimately scale your business faster and more efficiently.

3. Focus on building the right habits (both personally and within your business). Everyone wants "overnight success", which simply does not exist. Focus on taking the right action daily, the things that when done consistently, will move you closer towards your goals over the coming months and years.

4. Trust the process and be consistent. This ties in with my last point but understand that sometimes things take a little bit longer than you expect. That is normal, but make sure you believe in what you are doing, be consistent, trust the process, and you will likely achieve whatever goals you are chasing quicker than you likely think is possible.

5. Be grateful and give back. Once you start reaching some level of success, don't forget to be grateful for those who helped you along your journey. Also, don't forget to help others along the same journey you were once on.”

We know that the best is yet to come for Michael and Forward Growth Media and we are excited to see what he is able to achieve in the coming months and years!