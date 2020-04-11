April 2020 Is Full of 4/20, but During Pandemic Stoners Should Avoid Smoking Pot! Know Why

Representational Image (Photo Credits: unsplash.com)

April 2020 suggest the entire month to be the informal marijuana-themed holiday. For all the weed lovers, April 20 will be an extra-special day, considering the whole month revolves around 4/20. But 2020 so far has been quite a disappointment, a pandemic-filled. To those who are excited about the entire month to be marijuana-themed, are advised to calm down as we regret to inform you that health experts are suggesting to discourage smoking weed this time. Why? Latest reports state that smoking marijuana can increase the risk of contracting COVID-19, the deadly virus which has infected over a million of people across the globe. In this article, we provide you with detail information as to why health experts consider smokers to be vulnerable to the deadly virus. Smoking Marijuana, Cigarettes and Vapes Can Heighten Coronavirus Risk, Say Reports! Here’s What Smokers Should Know.

Smoking Marijuana Can Increase Risk of Contracting COVID-19

Smoking marijuana can increase the risk of contracting COVID-19. Even occasional smokers can develop serious complications. Although some studies suggest cannabis can help people cope with anxiety, lung health experts say it can heighten a person’s risk of contracting coronavirus and also have more severe symptoms and complications from the disease. Recently, a pulmonologist and chief medical officer for the American Lung Association, Dr. Albert Rizzo, explained CNN why smoking pot is risky during the pandemic.

“What happens to your airways when you smoke cannabis is that it causes some degree of inflammation, very similar to bronchitis, very similar to the type of inflammation that cigarette smoking can cause. Now you have some airway inflammation, and you get an infection on top of it. So, yes, your chance of getting more complications is there,” he was quoted saying in the report. How to Deal with The Withdrawal Symptoms of Cigarette Smoking During COVID-19 Lockdown? Tips to Survive Without Nicotine!

Smoking joint can also irritate the lungs and make more susceptible cough. This makes it hard for doctors to diagnose the symptoms. It can prevent from detecting the coronavirus infection until a later stage.

Although there is no data on marijuana use and COVID-19 patients, smokers should be wary of their habits because people with lung with chronic lung disease are at risk. Dr. Barry J. Make, a pulmonologist at National Jewish Health was quoted in reports saying, “From China and Italy, we see people who developed COVID-19 and had underlying lung disease, [they] have more complications and die more often.”

So, pot lovers who all have waited for April 2020 for quite some time now; with heavy heart, we advise you to avoid it this time! Besides, weed is yet to be legalised in many countries like India. Even if you want to, do not forget to check the legalities before indulging in it.