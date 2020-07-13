Arunava Bhattacharyya Celebrity Personal Fitness Coach setting high standards in India with his fitness and Nutrition Program. Arunava is Born in Kolkata and raised in Chennai, for him, functional fitness comes naturally to him as his father, and the elder brother was extremely competitive in fitness. Arunava holds a B. Pharm Degree, and with that, he is a certified personal trainer turned Coach and Sports Nutritionist.

He has trained many famous names until now, and his list of clients is growing in India and the world. He has experience of coaching athletes national and international competitions which proves his talent and successful fitness program which is suitable for normal to athletes.

Recently Arun Bhattacharya has decided to join hands with Mustafa Ahmed who is a Bollywood Celebrity Coach to Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh and Ali Fazal. Both of the expert minds are developing the Online Training Community under Mustafa's Flagship Brand Akro and later renamed as AKRO 2.0.

Arun Bhattacharya is leading the team of AKRO 2.0 as the Head Coach and Nutritionist Counselor. Vast Experience of Arun Bhattacharyya has allowed him to bag this opportunity and positioning his profile in front of much larger and quality people.

Due to his accolades, World's Largest Health Supplement Retail Brand My Protein, A subsidiary of The Hut Group, London based Corporation has also taken him aboard considering his positive influence on people and the ability to deliver and educate people about Health & Wellness.

You might want to know some more details about him so that you can also decide to do some Health Transformation under his guidance

https://www.instagram.com/brahmin_bull/?hl=en