Baby Archie Turns 1! Meghan Markle Reads to Her Toddler Son on His Birthday in New Adorable Video Filmed by Prince Harry

Baby Archie Birthday Photo (Photo Credits: savechildrenuk Instagram)

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the son of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have turned one. The little one was born on May 6, 2019, in London, the United Kingdom. Marking the first birthday, the parents released a video of Meghan reading to their baby boy. The clip record by Prince Harry shows the Meghan Markle reading to him 'Duck!Rabbit!'. The video as posted on the Instagram handle of Save Children UK, as a part of a fundraising campaign for children and families struggling to get through the coronavirus pandemic. Archie can be seen smiling as he flips through pages of the children's book while sitting on his mother's lap. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Shares Baby Archie’s Unseen Pics in 2019 Montage With Coldplay’s Refreshing Song Clocks (Watch Video)

Prince Harry can be heard laughing watching his son. The little one seems to be growing a little too fast. He can be seen dropping the book to the floor twice in the video. Meghan calls him 'Arch' and cuddles him saying 'good job' at the end of the end while Prince Harry says 'bravo'. On his first birthday, Archie received well wishes from the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on social media. In the Instagram post, the charity group thanked Meghan for helping them raise "urgent funds". Princess Charlotte of Cambridge Turns 5! View Cute Photos and Videos of The Little Royal Member On Her Birthday.

Happy Birthday, Baby Archie!

Duck! Rabbit! is a children's book written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal and illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld. It asks kids to find out whether pictures on the pages are of ducks or rabbits. According to the charity, funds raised will go towards Save the Children UK's emergency grants programme to help families purchase basic items including food. Meanwhile, we wish baby Archie a Happy Birthday!