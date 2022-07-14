National Nude Day is observed every year on July 14. It is celebrated by all nudist groups worldwide. National Nude Day started in New Zealand and later spread to other western countries. People celebrate the day by removing all the pieces of clothing on this day. Though it sounds pervert to many, this day is all about celebrating the freedom and aesthetics of the human body. As you celebrate National Nude Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated a list of benefits that you can enjoy by sleeping naked. National Nude Day 2022 Date & Significance: Popular Nude Beaches Around the World To Celebrate Naked Day!

Decreases Stress and Uplifts Mood

Sleeping nude can help lower your body temperature and therefore produce a higher quality of sleep. Hence it ensures sound sleep which leads to lower stress levels.

Help Maintain Healthy Skin

According to a study published in the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology Journal, a deeper sleep achieved while sleeping naked helps your skin heal wounds faster. It also helps in reducing signs of ageing.

Good for Female Reproductive System

Sleeping with loose-fitting cotton underwear on no underwear gives a positive impact on vaginal health. Wearing tight underwear can increase a women’s risk of developing a yeast infection.

Male Fertility

Wearing tight underwear while sleeping can have a huge impact on sperm count and fertility. Tight-fitting underwear creates high temperatures that can damage sperm. Therefore, it’s best to go comfortable and avoid wearing one.

Better Intimacy Level With Partner

Skin-on-skin contact with your partner results in producing higher oxytocin than clothed cuddling. Oxytocin plays an important role in bonding and reproduction. It is produced in the bloodstream as a result of sexual activity.

National Nude Day gives you an excuse to sleep naked and enjoy some freedom. Therefore, try and enjoy the benefits of sleeping naked this National Nude Day.

Wishing everyone Happy National Nude Day 2022!

