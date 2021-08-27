After a while of silence and retreat, the blockchain entrepreneur Benjamin Herzog has let his social media channels blossom again. As one of the most successful blockchain startup entrepreneurs in Europe, Benjamin Herzog is one of the most innovative minds of the industry.

According to the latest information, the new project of Austria’s youngest blockchain tycoon, is already about to start and it is expected to reach record-breaking sizes. The connection of digital values and a worldwide real estate portfolio, and e-commerce are the foundation of an unprecedented combination of three industries.

We have not yet been able to obtain precise information from Herzog. But the industry is clearly prepared for something big. Social media posts and story posts on Instagram and Facebook indicate that preparations for the revolutionary project are in full swing.

Since his engagement on the Indonesian paradise island of Bali, Benjamin Herzog has been traveling around the world to arrange both private and business matters.

Since the wedding bells should ring soon, the right location for a perfect wedding should of course not be missing. According to recent social media posts, the upcoming wedding and the development of a new blockchain-based business is exactly the right drive for the newly engaged couple.

We have not yet received an answer to direct questions, but this is understandable due to the many inquiries that follow with the big comeback. A new love, a new project, and a business restart deﬁnitely require the full attention of the young entrepreneur. We are excited about what the future will bring and will continue to report ﬁrst hand.