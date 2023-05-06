Online betting sites have brought with them a level of convenience that has never been available before. More and more Canadians are turning to online betting sites to place their wagers, which has resulted in numerous bookmaking websites to exist. However, not all of them are equal in terms of market selection and services that they provide. This article will take a look at some of the best betting sites in Canada and give you a detailed review of each.

The best betting sites for 2023

Here is a list of our best online bookmakers in Canada for 2023:

Nmr Sportsbook Best Feature 1. Royalistplay Best sports selection 2. Legendplay Fair betting odds 3. MyStake Biggest sign-up offer 4. Sportaza Home of eSports betting 5. Zotabet Best VIP program 6. Rolletto Best site for live betting 7. Betonic Focus on Canadian sports 8. 1Bet Mobile app special offers 9. Powbet Offering free soccer bets 10. Betcoco Cryptocurrency payments

Top 10 Betting Sites in Canada Broken Down

1. Royalistplay - for the best sports selection

Royalist play is considered to have one of the best sports sections available. Their focus is on fun, ease of use, reliability and security. This is why this betting site offers users the opportunity to place a large number of daily wagers in over 20 different sports. From classics like football, basketball, soccer, baseball and ice hockey, to less widespread sports like darts, table tennis, snooker and handball, just to name a few.

Bonuses and welcome offer

Royalist play offers newcomers a great welcome bonus in the form of a 100% match of up to $150. Bettors will receive this bonus once they make their first deposit, and the process of getting it should be relatively fast and simple. It is important to remember to use the bonus before it expires.

Mobile app

While Royalistplay doesn't have a downloadable app, it does have a web browser-based HTML5 app which needn’t be installed. The sportsbook’s website will automatically adjust to your iPhone, Android smartphone, tablet or any other device you may be using. The site’s responsive and user-friendly layout makes it a great option for newcomers.

Betting markets

The betting markets covered by Royalistplay are truly impressive. They offer betts on thousands of events and users are able to place wagers on a variety of sports such as football, basketball, volleyball, as well as tennis, darts, horse racing and so much more. You can even bet on rugby, cycling, badminton and winter sports. Whichever sport you can think of, you will probably be able to bet on it on this site.

Payment methods

Payment methods offered by this sportsbook include classic options like bank wire and credit card transfers, as well as e-wallets and prepaid cards. The betting site also accepts payments in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Etherium.

2. Legendplay - for the best betting odds

Legendplay is a great sportsbook and online betting website that is considered to have some of the best betting odds available to Canadian bettors. The sportsbook section of this online platform is full of high odds, which can be boosted even further with the right promotions. Users can place wagers on thousands of sports events and tournaments and enjoy a wide betting market.

Bonus and welcome offer

Legendplay offers newly registered members a 100% matchup of up to $375 for sports betting, so users can get a great headstart with their bets. Apart from this, there is a wide range of other bonuses and promotions that can make your betting journey more exciting and engaging. Make sure to read the terms and conditions of each promotion before using it.

Mobile app

Legendplay does not have a betting app yet, but the betting site will automatically adjust to whichever device you are using. Their browser-based HTML5 app is simple to use on any mobile device or tablet so you can start playing by going to the official site. Whether you are opening it on an iPhone, Android smartphone, Google phone or even a desktop computer, you will be able to navigate it easily and place wagers without a problem.

Betting markets

The betting markets at Legendplay are abundant. They offer a wide variety of sports to bet on, so users can pick and choose which to wager on. From classic sports such as tennis, football, soccer and basketball, to VR sports this betting site has it all. Legendplay even offers wagering options for the eSports betting market.

Payment methods

When it comes to payment methods, this betting site allows numerous payment options. Users can choose to use traditional bank transfers or pay with a credit card, or they can use e-wallets like Skrill. This betting site also accepts payments in cryptocurrencies. Whichever method of payment you prefer, this sports betting site probably accepts it.

3. MyStake - for the best sign-up offer in Canada

For those looking for a great head start, MyStake is considered to have one of the best betting site sign-up offers in Canada. This betting platform is constantly working on enhancing the gaming and betting experience for its customers. Thanks to this dedication, they offer a diverse selection of sports for easy and convenient betting.

Bonus and welcome offer

As mentioned above, the welcome offer at MyStake is considered to be one of the best in Canada. Those who join MyStake and make their first deposit will receive a 100% bonus of up to $500 on sports betting. After a successful minimum deposit of $20, the bonus money will be added to their account right away.

Mobile app

MyStake is yet another online betting platform whose responsive website will automatically adjust to any mobile device. This means that users won’t have to download anything on their device. Instead, they can just open the betting site through the web browser and start betting.

Betting markets

At MyStake’s betting site, users can find 18 different sports to bet on. While this may not seem like much, there should be no doubt that this includes all the events and tournaments for each sport. These sports include classics like football and soccer, as well as MMA, handball, baseball and more. Users can also bet on eSports such as Dota2, CS:GO, Overwatch and more. Another perk of placing bets at MyStake is that users are able to do so every hour of the day, every day of the week.

Payment methods

There is a plethora of payment options users can choose from at MyStake. Payments and withdrawals are available with bank transfers, credit card payments with Visa or Mastercard, or even cryptocurrency. However, when it comes to withdrawing funds, the betting platform offers direct bank transfer, Sofort, EcoPayz, Skrill, Neteller and cryptocurrency.

4. Sportaza - for the best eSports betting markets

If you’re looking for some of the best esports betting markets, look no further than Sportaza. This top-tier online sportsbook offers gambling options for various sporting events and tournaments, which can brighten up the day of each and every sports bettor. The betting site has a user-friendly website that is easy to navigate and makes placing wagers easy and fun.

Bonus and welcome offer

Sportaza offers a great bonus for newcomers which can be activated without a Sportaza bonus code. Sports bettors can receive a 100% bonus of up to $150 once they deposit some funds for sports betting. Sportaza takes its customers very seriously which is why they strive to meet the needs of its players from the very beginning with this generous welcome bonus.

Mobile app

Sportaza’s betting site is compatible with all mobile devices and supports all рlаtfоrmѕ lіkе Аndrоіd, ІОЅ and Wіndоwѕ. This offers the convenience of placing bets while on the go.

Betting markets

Sportaza offers an extensive sports betting library with more than 30 different sports available to its users. While it does offer a wide range of classic sports to bet on such as football, soccer, basketball, cricket, rugby and more, what really sets it apart from the others is its eSports betting options. This betting site offers an impressive number of bets for all of the biggest esports like CS:GO, Dota 2, League of Legends and even eFootball.

Payment methods

Much like the aforementioned betting sites, Sportaza offers a vast number of payment options to its users. Some common options for deposits include credit cards like Mastercard and VISA, and also some alternative methods, such as eWallets and cryptocurrencies. Withdrawals can be made using the same number of options, however, making a withdrawal with a credit card is not possible.

5. Zotabet - for the best VIP programme

For loyal patrons, Zotabet offers the best VIP programme to make their experience more enjoyable. There are a total of five tiers in their loyalty program and anyone who signs up for an account on the site gets enrolled in the VIP program. All they need to do is wager money on different games and enjoy all the perks of being a VIP member. Since the betting site is licensed and regulated by the government of Curaçao, users can be sure they are betting on a reliable platform that offers the best possible experience.

Bonus and welcome offer

Apart from the VIP programme, Zotabet also offers a great welcome bonus. Fresh punters will be able to claim an introductory bonus as soon as they register and place their first deposit. This welcome bonus can be up to $200 for sports betting. Those who sign up for the first time can also benefit from a weekly cashback offer, however, it would be advised to read the terms and conditions of each offer before accepting.

Mobile app

Like many other sports betting sites, to place wagers on the go with Zotabet you don’t need an app, just a compatible mobile browser. Zotabet’s website is compatible with all mobile devices including the latest smartphones and tablets. Users are able to enjoy all of the content equally regardless of the platform they are using.

Betting markets

Sportaza’s sports section is riddled with numerous betting options that can delight any sports betting enthusiast. They can bet on games such as cricket, baseball, tennis, table tennis, basketball, football, and many others. Users can find an abundance of ongoing or upcoming tournaments to wager on.

Payment methods

Payment options at Zotabet are quite extensive as well, but it may differ depending on your region. Classic options like bank transfers, Visa, Mastercard, and Maestro are all accepted as well as Skrill, MuchBetter, EcoPayz, Neteller and more.

6. Rolletto - for the best live betting experience

Rolletto is doubtlessly the best site for live betting available to Canadian bettors. The Rolletto sportsbook offers 200,000+ events on a yearly basis, many with a livestreaming option. What’s more, this betting site provides customers with an extensive and international sportsbook with 40+ different sports, ranging from tennis and football to darts and cycling.

Bonus and welcome offer

There are three different starting packages that Rolletto offers to newcomers which depend on the site segment you want to place wagers on. For sports betting, you can get a 150% deposit match of up to $1500 bonus on your first deposit, which is one of the biggest betting site welcome bonuses in Canada!

Mobile app

Despite not having a downloadable app, users can still place bets at Rolletto while they’re on the go. The mobile version of the site is vibrant and user-friendly with a gaming lobby that is divided into sections which makes navigation easy. The betting site can be accessed through any mobile device with a compatible web browser.

Betting markets

As mentioned, Rolletto has established itself as one of the top international sportsbooks with 40+ different sports to bet on. Available markets range from football, basketball, tennis, cycling, darts, and 350+ markets for the Big 5 leagues, to live betting options for numerous events on a yearly basis.

Payment methods

In addition to digital coins, players can deposit with traditional methods like debit cards, bank transfers, Skrill, Neteller, Neosurf, MiFinity, ecoPayz and PaySafeCard. Moreover, certain local options can be used, such as Boleto, Oxxo and Pago Efectivo. Players can also top up their account and withdraw with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Monero and USDT. Note that at the moment, USDT transactions can only be processed via the ERC-20 network.

7. Betonic - for the best Canadian sports betting

Betonic is a great online sportsbook that has a great focus on Canadian sports. Although it is new to the Canadian market, users can place bets on a number of classic and winter sports. Offbeat sports like rugby, darts, snooker and cycling are combined with the usual soccer, hockey, football and esports betting pools to bring users a truly wide world of sports betting at their fingertips.

Bonus and welcome offer

Once new users sign up, they will be able to take advantage of free bets up to $970. This welcome offer is quite generous and can prove to give a great head start to fresh punters. However, it is important to read the terms and conditions of the bonuses as they might change over time and between different countries.

Mobile app

Users can place bets on the go with the browser-based HTML5 app which is available for both iOS and Android users. There is no need to download anything as the website will adjust to any compatible mobile device and allow users to place bets quickly and easily wherever they may find themselves at a given moment.

Betting markets

While Betonic might not offer extensive betting features, it does pride itself in the wealth of sports available on which to bet. One defining feature of Betonic is its great focus on sports that are popular in Canada. Users can place bets on ice hockey and lacrosse, as well as basketball, baseball, soccer, football, cricket and even cycling, badminton and winter sports.

Payment methods

Betonic offers a wide range of payment methods to its users since having numerous payment options is important for any betting site. From classic bank transfers, Visa and Mastercard payments, to e-wallets such as Skrill and Neteller, users can easily find the right payment method for their needs and preferences. Betonic also accepts cryptocurrencies.

8. 1Bet - for the best mobile app offers

What sets 1Bet apart from other online sportsbooks are the mobile app special offers that can be obtained. This online betting site has a long tradition of offering a safe and reliable betting platform to its users. 1Bet offers punters more action than they could ever want.

Bonus and welcome offer

Those who expect a good welcome bonus and a variety of regular promotions won’t be disappointed. New customers can claim a 100% sportsbook match bonus of up to $150 when they make their first deposit. The bonus funds will show up in their account as soon as the payment goes through. 1Bet may not have a huge amount of promotions, but the ones they do offer are pretty neat.

Mobile app

1Bet has impressive mobile coverage, providing users with both an in-browser website and a fully developed Android app for all their on-the-go gaming needs. Using the app, you have full access to all the sports matches, including football and rugby events. The mobile app sports a captivating user interface with receptive controls, making playing from a mobile device a breeze. All you need to do is download the APK from the homepage and wager or play games to your heart's content.

Betting markets

Sports bettors will be happy to hear that 1Bet has over 20 different sports available for customers to bet on daily. It is also the site to consider if you want access to over 70,000 pre-match events and more than 40,000 live matches monthly.

Payment methods

1Bet offers clients multiple payment options grouped into e-Wallets, cryptocurrencies, and, most importantly, card payment solutions. You can thus use AstroPay, Neteller, Bitcoin, and Skrill to transact online. The platform also offers a bank transfer option as a payment method.

9. PowBet - for the best soccer free bet offers

PowBet takes inspiration from its name and lands plenty of good punches by offering free soccer bets. What’s more, there is always a new sports event to wager on with some of the broadest sports markets you can find on online betting sites. PowBet also takes the safety of their users very seriously and holds a gambling licence from the government of Curaçao.

Bonus and welcome offer

PowBet greets new customers with some attractive welcome offers. Fresh punters can take advantage of a 100% match to your first deposit up to $150 bonus funds for sports betting. They also offer free soccer bets credits when you sign up to the sportsbook and make a qualifying deposit. If your bet wins, the winnings are yours to keep.

Mobile app

PowBet offers a mobile website for iOS and Android mobile devices for those looking to bet on the go. The HTML5 site is responsive and seamlessly transitions from the PowBet desktop site and it offers the same features, customer support options and payments. However, the betting site does not have a downloadable app yet.

Betting markets

PowBet has some of the best sports betting markets you can find online, with an extensive range of sports available to bet on. You can place bets on popular sports such as football, soccer and basketball, as well as more unique sports like floorball and waterpolo. There is also a wide array of eSports betting on games like Rainbow Six Siege which other betting sites usually do not offer. Competitions from across the world are available with just a click, and most of them offer in-play wagering.

Payment methods

PowBet offers a range of payment options for deposits and withdrawals. It includes Visa and Mastercard, although bank cards are not available for withdrawal in some locations. Bettors can also use a wide range of e-wallets, including ecoPayz, eZeeWallet, Skrill, and Neteller.

10. Betcoco - for the best offers for cryptocurrency payments

Licensed and regulated by the Government of Curaçao, what sets Betcoco apart from others is that it allows cryptocurrency payments as a valid payment option. Although it is a new betting site, it offers bets on hundreds of events in over 20 sports. This wide variety of betting opportunities looks very promising, and the website also offers several welcome deals which users can claim upon arrival.

Bonus and welcome offer

New players joining BetCoco for the first time can consider several deals for their first deposits. The go-to deal is the 50% Jeton deposit bonus. Users will have 24 hours after they make a deposit to redeem this bonus, and then they will have to clear the wagering requirements of 35x within 72 hours.

Mobile app

BetCoco Casino does not offer a mobile app, but all desktop versions of the games are compatible with iOS and Android and can be accessed by simply going to the casino’s website using a mobile browser. This provides an easy and accessible way to place bets on your favourite teams or players while you’re away from the computer.

Betting markets

Bettors will be happy to know that all major sports are covered in BetCoco’s sports section including football, tennis, basketball, ice hockey, baseball, Formula 1, snooker and plenty of others. The sportsbook offers various prematch and in-play betting markets on emblematic competitions like the Champions League, the Grand Slam tournaments, the NBA and many more.

Payment methods

Users can deposit and withdraw money using Visa, MasterCard, Neteller, Jeton, and supported cryptocurrencies. BetCoco supports a wide range of the most popular digital currencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether and Tron for both deposits as well as withdrawals. The minimum limits are more than bearable as they are both set to only $10.

How We Select the Best Betting Sites in Canada

There are a few parameters that are taken into account when selecting the best betting sites in Canada. These include the licensing information, welcome bonuses on offer, which payment methods the sportsbook accepts as well as the fairness of the odds. Live streaming options are also taken into consideration.

Licensed Bookmakers only

One of the most important qualifications for any online sports betting site should be the licence. Even new gambling sites should adhere to this and should not operate without a valid licence. The most notable licences are given by the Government of Curaçao and the Malta Gambling Authority. These licences should be displayed on the homepage of the sportsbook or online betting site, so users know they operate under fair gambling conditions.

Welcome bonuses and free bets

Another aspect that should be taken into consideration when exploring new online casinos and betting platforms is the welcome bonuses and other promotions they have to offer. Most online betting sites will offer something to new players as a way to appeal to them. Below is an overview of the welcome bonuses offered by the betting platforms in this article:

Accepted payment methods

Anyone interested in betting with real money will want to know which payment options are available at a particular online sports betting site. While most online sportsbooks and betting sites accept payments through classic methods such as bank wire transfers, it should be noted that VISA card payments are probably the most popular option among Canadian punters. Interac is another popular payment option in Canada as it links financial institutions and other enterprises for the purpose of exchanging electronic financial transactions. EcoPayz is also popular as it offers secure online payments worldwide without worrying about security and privacy. Last but not least, the award winning revolutionary payment app MuchBetter is also a popular option among Canadians as it’s fast and easy to use.

Live streaming

Some online bookmakers have taken necessary steps to ensure their users have the best possible experience by offering top-quality live streaming services. A lot of bettors want to be able to watch all the top action as it unfolds and betting sites have delivered by allowing users to take advantage of free live streaming upon registration. This has been great for punters as the bookmakers compete to provide the best live-streaming services. It is also especially good for fans of in-play betting as more sports are regularly being added to live-streaming services in order to keep customers engaged and excited. Here are the best betting sites that offer live streaming services:

MyStake - One of this sportsbook’s main features is the live streaming option available for some sports. It uses a cutting-edge live betting platform that allows punters to bet on every betting event and market.

Sportaza - While it doesn’t have much coverage for the big headline sports like football, eSports get a lot of representation as e-football, CS:GO and others have live streams directly from Twitch and other platforms available to watch

Rolletto - Live betting area of the Rolletto sportsbook offers 200.000+ events on a yearly basis. Multiview can also be used to monitor several live matches simultaneously.

Fair betting odds

Last but not least, it is very important for any online sportsbook and betting establishment to ensure fair betting odds. Simply put, odds are the estimation of a draw or victory in a betting scenario which are the basis of bets. The best betting platforms will have analysts that calculate the odds of a sporting event. If a betting site is licensed by a reputable gambling authority, then they must adhere to their regulations and offer fair odds to all.

Which sports are bet on in Canada?

Here is a list of the top sports betting options beloved by Canadian bettors:

NBA betting

Doubtlessly one of the most popular sports leagues in the world, the NBA is a go-to choice for anyone interested in sports betting. With an average total of 1230 NBA games in each regular season, it is obvious that betting on the NBA is a great opportunity for punters. No other sports league has this many games per season. Register with Mystake for the best NBA betting odds.

NHL betting

Ice hockey is probably the most popular Canadian sport to bet on. Beloved by many all over the world, the National Hockey League allows punters plenty of areas to bet on. It should come as no surprise that the betting market for NHL is big, as bettors can wager on single games or odds based on season outcomes. Register with Betonic for the best NHL betting odds.

MLB betting

Although slightly less popular than the NBA, there should be no doubt that the MLB is still a go-to choice among serious punters. The MLB offers the chance to cash in on the underdogs which makes it infinitely more fun to bet on. Register with Royalistplay for the best MLB betting odds.

NFL betting

Although most popular in the United States, the NFL is another betting market that is quite popular in Canada. NFL betting is all about enjoying the game of football and connecting with others who share those passions. Register with Rolletto for the best NFL betting odds.

Soccer betting

Sports betting cannot be discussed without mentioning one of the biggest sports betting markets on the globe, and that is soccer betting. With numerous world-famous clubs and tournaments, it should come as no surprise that betting on soccer is very popular in Canada, as well as the rest of the world. Register with Powbet for the best soccer betting odds.

Frequently Asked Questions about Betting Sites in Canada

Here are some frequently asked questions about betting sites in Canada that this article will try to provide answers to:

Are betting sites legal in Canada?

Sports betting is legal in Canada as of 2021, and bettors can place wagers at online establishments as long as these platforms are licensed and registered by either the Canadian government or reputable gambling authorities.

Do Canadians pay taxes on winnings from betting sites?

One of the advantages Canadian bettors have always had is the way gambling winnings are taxed versus in the United States. Be it daily fantasy winnings or other sports betting winning, there is currently no tax required for Canadians.

Where can I find promo codes and coupon codes for betting sites?

There are numerous online websites that offer promotional and coupon codes for online betting. The most important thing is to read reviews, as well as terms and conditions before using a promotional code or coupon.

How do I know if a site is safe for betting real money?

The easiest and most fool-proof way to know if a site is safe for real money betting is to check if the platform has a licence. You should also read reviews and check out which safety measures the betting platform has in place to secure your personal and financial information.